Russian MMA fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov has shared a video via his official Instagram account of him wrestling a bear cub.

"The old friends met again", the author of the video wrote, hinting that at the age of nine, Nurmagomedov fought with a bear as well.

Earlier, a video was published on the Internet in which 9-year-old Nurmagomedov also wrestled a bear.

Khabib Nurmagomedov is the current UFC lightweight champion.

As of January 2019, Nurmagomedov holds third place in the official UFC rating among the best fighters, regardless of weight category.