PewDiePie Reveals Loophole to Make Him Winner in Subs Race With T-Series

Although Swedish vlogger and proclaimed YouTube king Felix Kjellberg is almost one million subscribers behind his rival in the unprecedented showdown with the Indian music label, he might be able to celebrate victory even if he arrives at the milestone of 100 million subscribers second.

Swede Felix Kjellberg, aka PewDiePie, has shared a discovery by two fans during the recent “LWIAY” episode, saying that his Bollywood adversary T-Series would not be the first YouTube channel to hit 100 million subscribers. According to a conversation in his subreddit, YouTube's “Music” channel has already surpassed the milestone by 5 million users, thereby not making the Indian company’s possible victory a historic achievement.

This loophole would turn PewDiePie into the ultimate winner, who could go down in the social media history as the first independent YouTuber to gain a 100-million-strong following even if he reaches the milestone after T-series.

“Holy heck, guys, this changes everything! Oh my God, we win by default! But we still have to hit 100 million”, the blogger reacted, pointing out that he and his fans are not there yet.

According to a livestreamed subs count, the Indian music label is almost 1 million subscribers ahead of the Swedish YouTuber, who currently has nearly 95 million followers.

At this rate, T-Series is expected to reach the milestone of 100 million subscribers on 21 May, compared to forecasts of 1 June for PewDiePie, according to the tracking site Social Blade.

PewDiePie and India’s T-Series have been locked in a tight race to grab the YouTuber crown as the most subscribed video channel since September, with both rivals mobilising all of their available efforts, including livestream gaming videos and PR stunts to boost their popularity.