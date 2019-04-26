Rule 34? Porn Turns Up in Search Results for 'Amazon' on Google Shopping

According to the news portal KUTV.com, a simple search for the word "Amazon" on Google’s US website brings up porn related results when clicking on the "shopping" tab on the search engine’s page.

When the word "Amazon" is searched on Google.com, the results show the online retailer Amazon; but after clicking on the shopping tab, a film called "Amazon Jail" is offered, described as an action-adventure film where "violence, rape, and romance run rampant".

KUTV.com reports that 2News also tried the same search on several other computers and smartphones, but the result was the same. "Amazon Jail" shows nudity on its DVD cover.

Screenshot/Google Google

Moreover, another result that was shown was a film also containing controversial themes.

2News did not receive a comment from Google when trying to find out whether the adult-themed results were deliberate or not.