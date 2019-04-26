Certified: Instagram Model Hires Doc to Prove Her Butt Isn’t Fake (PHOTO, VIDEO)

A young Instagram model has just taken showing off one’s body on social media to a completely new, scientific level.

Daisy Keech, a 19-year old Instagram model, has enlisted a plastic surgeon in order to prove to her Instagram followers that her rear end is real, New York Post reports.

According to the report, the model got tired of persuading her followers that she doesn't use Photoshop to give herself unnaturally pronounced curves — a somewhat common practice on the photo-based social media platform these days.

Video footage of the grand confirmation shows Keech standing next to California-based plastic surgeon Ashkan Ghavami in her underwear as he proceeds to examine the model's bottom.

"I have a natural, young, athletic female, who has a genetically blessed body," he says, gesturing his hands around Keech's rear. "A lot of people are hating on you, saying your butt's not real on IG. I am going to certify it as a buttocks that is real."

Then, Ghavami goes scientific on Keech's form.

"Her buttocks have a lot of firmness to it… good volume," he says. "I don't see any skin changes that mean she's had anything artificial injected. I don't see any little incisions that point to fat transfer."

"She has 19-year-old tight, tight skin, and she does hip thrusts… She eats a really well-rounded diet. And she does mostly bulk muscle training," he continues, adding that the fact that Keech hasn't had children also contributes to her having nice curves.

"So all of that, her youth, and all of this points to the fact that this is a real buttock. It's certified Ghavami-real," the plastic surgeon concludes.

Needless to say, such a scientific approach got an explosive reaction from followers, with some saying nothing could have done better job at advertising a doctor's career, and others expressing their fascination at Ghavami's scientific approach to an unusual procedure.

"The first ever verified butt on Instagram. History," one user commented.

In 2011, Kim Kardashian also had to resort to science to prove her own rear was real. Back in the day, she published X-rays to prove she has no implants in her trunk.