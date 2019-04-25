Netizens Choosing Perfect Trump-Inspired Name for Golan Heights Town

The name game began online after Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu announced that he would offer his ministers to name a new community in the Golan Heights after US President Donald Trump.

Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to introduce a resolution to eternalise Donald Trump in the Golan Heights to the government after the Passover, which wraps up on Saturday, 27 April. This pledge lead to heated discussions, given that Syria still contests the status of this territory, but many social media users have instead attempted to brainstorm ideas for a possible geographical name.

A majority of commenters appear to agree that 'Trumpton' has a nice ring to it, with other options including Trumpville, Trumpington, and even a grandiose-sounding Trumpopolis.

Nevertheless, a number of people who were seemingly critical of the US president's persona came up with somewhat offbeat names.

"So, Benjamin Netanyahu is going to name a Golan Heights town after the President of the United States. I can't see them selling many houses in a town called Racist Orange Turd, but each to their own," wrote a user.

Some Twitterians opted to add a Biblical feel to it…

…while others drew their inspiration from the already existing towns.

On 25 March, Donald Trump signed a proclamation recognising Israel's sovereignty over the disputed Golan Heights. While Benjamin Netanyahu praised the move, it was condemned by a number of countries, including Rusisa, China, Iran, Turkey, and Syria.

The European Union has similarly refused to back the decision, which it indicated was against the international law.

Israel took over the Golan Heights from Syria during the 1967 Six-Day War. It was not until 1981 that Tel Aviv passed legislation formally annexing the area. The United Nations has not recognised the annexation; in 2018, the General Assembly adopted a resolution urging Israel to immediately withdraw its forces from the Golan Heights after Tel Aviv organised local elections in the disputed area.