Full 'Avengers: Engame' Movie Gets Leaked Before Release, Rocks Social Media

The movie version that was shared online by “exclusively China-located users” shortly after its release in the country was of extremely poor quality, despite being about 1.2 gigabytes.

The entire movie was posted online shortly after its release in China and hours before its release in the United States, according to TorrentFreak, a blog dedicated to reporting news about file sharing and copyright infringement.

According to the website, “dozens of exclusively China-located users” started sharing a 1.2-gigabyte torrent of the movie, with the only consolation for Marvel being the fact that the recording was of a very poor quality.

"The image flickers constantly throughout. It’s semi-rotated and is littered throughout with watermarks for a gambling site that spin around the screen," a source told the blog.

News of this development quickly spread across social media, with a number of netizens either complaining about it or urging others to not spoil the movie for those who didn’t watch it yet.

Avengers End Game was leaked. To all those who watched the leak and ruined an amazing movie for themselves, please dont post clips from it in whatsapp and instagram and ruin it for the rest. Damn have some respect. — Enes (@EnesKucukzorogl) 25 апреля 2019 г.

Half of the world is blaming @tamilrockersN for the leak of @Avengers. Well, I would like to know what people have to say when the entire storyline is revealed on @Wikipedia.#DontSpoilTheEndgame pic.twitter.com/nZKDwpl97a — Karthik Varma (@leovarmak) 25 апреля 2019 г.

​Last week, a five-minute-long pirated clip of the movie, which looked like a recording made during a screening of the film, also emerged online, prompting the Russo brothers, the directors of “Avengers: Endgame”, to issue a letter urging fans to keep spoilers to themselves.