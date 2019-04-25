Register
12:34 GMT +325 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A giant Iron Throne is on display ahead of the Game of Thrones eighth and final season at Radio City Music Hall on April 3, 2019 in New York city

    Beyond Seven Kingdoms: HBO May Create Asian-Style Game of Thrones in Ten Years

    © AFP 2019 / Angela Weiss
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The eighth, final season of Game of Thrones is all the rage these weeks, with is premiere drawing in an audience of 17.4 million viewers, a new record for the popular series.

    Game of Thrones has become a global TV phenomenon and the crown jewel of its network, HBO, and the company is turning to the Asian market to capitalise on the series' legacy.

    "Asia will potentially create Asia's own Game of Thrones in ten years. As we see now, there are more big-budget TV shows, for example in China, that have high production value," Head of HBO Asia Original Production Jessica Kam-Engle said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

    British actress Sophie Turner arrives for the Game of Thrones eighth and final season premiere at Radio City Music Hall on April 3, 2019 in New York city
    © AFP 2019 / Angela Weiss
    Game of Thrones' Sansa REVEALS Details of Arya Stark's First Sex Scene

    The world-famous TV series is based on A Song of Ice and Fire, a series of epic fantasy tales by George R.R. Martin, which is partly based on real medieval history.

    Kam-Engle believes that, as far as the genre is concerned, Asia has stories to tell but no product to sell — at least, until there are good showrunners in place.

    "In terms of stories, there are a plethora of Asian court power struggle dramas, add to that a few dragons, and then we'd have something in the vein of Game of Thrones," she was quoted as saying.

    "Writers that can command an overarching structure we might not have a lot of, but we do have them. What it is scarce is showrunners that can oversee the whole machine. Game of Thrones had different productions on the same day in perhaps four countries. We might not have that kind of showrunners. We might have to import them."

    According to the producer, a successful way for a possible Asian-style Game of Thrones to be aired would be to appeal to a global audience while at the same time serving the local market.

    "The audience in Asia has its own needs, but if we bypass their needs and plan a Chinese or Japanese show that can woo the world, we might lose our local audience. That is not a wise path to take. We have to take care of our home turf first."

    Related:

    Westeros Coup? Ex-CIA Deputy Director Breaks Twitter With Game of Thrones Cameo
    One of Game of Thrones' Biggest Mysteries REVEALED
    French Military Displays Its Own Brand of Game of Thrones 'Dragon Fire'
    Game of Thrones Recap: Who is Still Alive in Westeros as Season 8 is Coming
    Netizens Jeer at Clinton Saying 'Game of Thrones' Best Depicts Life in Politics
    Tags:
    TV series, Game of Thrones, HBO, Asia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Cities and Countries Kim Jong Un Has Visited
    Cities and Countries Kim Jong Un Has Visited
    Don Doth Protest Too Much?
    Don Doth Protest Too Much?
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse