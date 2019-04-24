Playboy Model Stars in Video of 'Christians, Jews & Muslims' Having Sex

The opening segments of the video feature words of comfort for those who have “been a victim of any ‘religious’ institution”, which then give way to a person dressed as a priest engaging in a lewd act.

Marisa Papen, a scandalous Playboy model from Belgium who gained infamy after exposing herself at several famous places of worship, like the Vatican and Hagia Sophia, has mounted yet another visual assault on religion by creating an explicit video featuring “Christian priests, Jews, and Muslims performing sex acts on her naked body and on each other”, the Daily Star reports.

According to the newspaper, Marisa used the video to both slam the three major world religions and to offer words of comfort to victims of sexual abuse.

The short film reportedly starts with the following statement: "Thoughts and strength to anyone that has been a victim of any 'religious' institution, may you heal and free your soul".

The opening scene features a person dressed as a priest and holding a rosary “satisfying himself”, the newspaper notes, while Marisa herself adds that “you can also see nuns, Hasidic Jews and Muslims”.

This development, however, has already generated controversy, even among Marisa’s fans, with some of them wondering whether it’s “too explicit” and “if they need this much of sexuality to say what we want to say”.

Earlier this month, Marisa also turned to social media to celebrate the fire which ravaged the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, claiming that “a new era is gonna come!”