Register
23:31 GMT +323 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Fullerton plane crash

    Small Plane Explodes in Flames Seconds After Taking Off in California (VIDEOS)

    © Screenshot/YouTube
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 10

    A pilot died after the small, private plane he was flying crashed and exploded into flames seconds after taking off from Fullerton Municipal Airport in Southern California on Thursday at 7:50 p.m. local time.

    Video footage of the incident released on YouTube shows the six-seat Beechcraft Duke, an American-built, twin-engine aircraft, taking off and traveling around 15 feet above the runway at about 80 mph before veering to the left, turning upside down and crashing nose-first near Runway 24, before being engulfed by intense flames and thick smoke.

    ​Fullerton and Anaheim fire department crews put out the fire shortly after the crash, according to reports, and no one on ground was injured as a result of the incident.

    "My grandpa said he heard an engine failure," witness Jacob Francis told ABC7 last week. "We all came out running over here, and there was people running out trying to put out the fire and do whatever they can."

    According to Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) spokesperson Ian Gregor, "the aircraft rolled to the left and caught fire," KTLA reported. The plane, which had a valid flight status and was registered to a company located in Helena, Montana, was headed toward Heber City Municipal Airport in Utah, Gregor added.

    ​Robert Ellis, the 48-year-old pilot from Southern California flying the plane, was the only person inside the aircraft at the time of the incident. He had recently moved to Utah and frequently traveled between there and California, his mother, Sandra Ellis, confirmed to KTLA Friday. He was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident.

    Ellis is survived by his wife and their four sons, Sandra noted, also stating that the family is doing "OK" thanks to their Mormon faith.

    "We have a strong feeling about life and death in the Mormon church; it's not as devastating as you think it might be," she told KTLA. "I've always had the feeling that people never really are gone, they're just always in another place. It's not like you've lost them forever."

    According to Sandra, her son flew between his dental practice in Tustin, California, and his home in Heber City, Utah, around twice a week.

    "All I can say is, he died doing what he liked to do, and you can't knock him for that," Sandra said. "I told his little kids that this kind of thing can happen in a car, or falling down stairs. Life just has to go on."

    The National Transportation Safety Board is currently investigating the cause behind the crash.

    Related:

    Boeing Under Scrutiny, China Grounds 737 MAX Fleet after Ethiopia Plane Crash
    Plane Crash in Colombia Claims Lives of at Least 12 People - Authorities
    Airline Passenger in Pakistan Grounded After PRAYING FOR PLANE CRASH
    MH370 Theory Claims Captain Orchestrated Plane Crash to Elope With His Mistress
    Training Plane Crash in N Iran Leaves At Least 2 People Killed - Reports
    Tags:
    video footage, fire, investigation, pilot, crash, California
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Cities and Countries Kim Jong Un Has Visited
    Cities and Countries Kim Jong Un Has Visited
    Leaked Docs Claim Facebook Considered Selling User Data Access to Gain Influence
    How to Buy Influence and Lose Friends
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse