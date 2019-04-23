Hillary or Spicer? Easter Bunny in Trump Photoshoot Drives Netizens Crazy

This year’s White House Easter Egg Roll – an annual event for children aged 13 and younger and their parents hosted on Capitol Hill's South Lawn – has attracted considerable attention online due to US president Donald Trump's latest social media gaffe.
An image of President Trump making a speech from his balcony alongside First Lady Melania Trump and the Easter bunny has spread across social media, provoking a flurry of jokes and snarky comments.
"If I had to pick one person for president in this photo, I would pick the bunny," one Twitter user said.
Many on social media wondered who the person in the bunny suit was. "Rod? Is that you," another joked. "Pretty sure that's Mike Pence in the bunny costume," another jested.
Pretty sure that's Mike Pence in the bunny costume.— Raul Jenkins (@MrRaulJenkins) 22 апреля 2019 г.
Some, however, used this opportunity poke fun at Trump’s opponents. "In a rare moment of unity, Hillary Clinton is spotted in her white pantsuit with [Donald and Melania Trump] at the White House Easter Egg Roll," one Twitter user chided.
Of course, a number of people focused their attention on what the president had to say instead of how he looked at the Easter gala.
