18:57 GMT +323 April 2019
    U.S. President Donald Trump with Queen Elizabeth II, inspects the Guard of Honour at Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Friday, July 13, 2018

    The Memes Are Back as Donald Trump's Second State Visit to UK Announced

    © AP Photo / Pablo Martinez Monsivais
    Donald Trump's two-day working visit to the UK last July was accompanied by massive protests in real live and on social media alike. Today, it's virtually just the same as before.

    Buckingham Palace on Tuesday announced Donald and Melania Trump's state visit to the UK, which is scheduled to take place from 3 to 5 June.

    A few details are known so far: the first couple is expected to meet with the Queen, who will reportedly host a banquet for 150 in Trump's honour. He will also have a meeting with Prime Minister Theresa May at 10 Downing Street.

    Just like last year, the news immediately prompted an avalanche of reactions from commenters, and not all of them appear to be supportive of the upcoming visit.

    Labour MP Clive Lewis hinted that it could be the perfect moment to remember the infamous "Trump blimp", a giant balloon that protesters floated above London the last time the POTUS arrived in the nation's capital.

    Last August, Trump's stroll ahead of the Queen was widely criticised on social media as a faux pas. The question is, will he fall into the same trap again?

    Some say Her Majesty could trade her traditional hat for a much more unconventional headdress…

    …or at least find an appropriate driver for Donald Trump.

    Some appear willing to go to great lengths to keep the US President away from Albion. James Bond or a wall would do, jokers suggest.

    The album cover for Pink Floyd's ‘Wish You Were Here' also serves as a source of inspiration for those who don't want to see Trump in the UK.

    Tags:
    blimp, memes, state visit, Theresa May, Queen Elizabeth II, Melania Trump, Donald Trump, United States, United Kingdom
