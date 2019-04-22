Gamers Rejoice as PewDiePie Finally Plays 'The Walking Dead: The Final Season'

Whenever PewDiePie releases a new gaming video, it seems to boost the popularity of his YouTube channel and subscription numbers, which is of crucial importance to him right now because of his ongoing battle with T-Series for the most subscribed channel.

PewDiePie, who rose to YouTube prominence by filming videos of himself playing games, has caused a social media meltdown after he caved in to calls from his fans to finish The Walking Dead: The Final Season and uploaded his playthrough to his channel.

Many have been worried that the YouTuber would never finish the game, which is based on the eponymous comic, because his channel has moved away from that in the past few years, having mainly focused on Meme reviews, Pew News, hilarious challenges and his subscriber war with Indian music label T-Series.

Finally we got The End for the walking dead with @pewdiepie 💕 few tears but over all a little bit dissapointed. I wished more emotions. But I'm so happy Pewds playd it. pic.twitter.com/QwaX8DlWsg — Jesaninka (@jesininka) 21 апреля 2019 г.

Spent the last 6 years watching @pewdiepie play the walking dead. I just finished the final episode and now have all the feels. — chrrriisssty (@chrrriisssty) 22 апреля 2019 г.

I bawled like a baby today from watching pewdiepie play the last episode of The Walking Dead telltalegames.. my god that was intense! it brought me flash backs from that one scene of Clem and Lee qwq 😭😭 — Raven Strange (@DarkGothicNeko) 22 апреля 2019 г.

HOOOOOLY PEWDIEPIE FINALLY RECORDED THE WALKING DEAD AAAAAAA — ♫ Initiation (@InitiationMusic) 22 апреля 2019 г.

@pewdiepie FINALLY HE PLAYS THE WALKING DEAD SEASON 4 — Zoey T (@pottercinno) 22 апреля 2019 г.

Aside from the fact that the fans missed old Pewds, their interest was fuelled by the fact that Telltale Games suddenly shut down the game development studio seven months ago before it could finish The Walking Dead: The Final Season. The adventure video game starts with a well-known zombie apocalypse scenario and is focused on the journey of Clementine, a girl who travels with survivor groups and fights the walking dead.

For a while, fans of Clementine's adventure were concerned about their favourite character's fate, fearing they would never see the end of her journey; but luckily, Skybound Games interfered to give the series a proper ending.