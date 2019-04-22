WATCH 'Easter Bunny' Go Mad in Orlando, Brawling and Beating Man in Street

People on Orange Avenue in Orlando, Florida witnessed an unusual and shocking confrontation between the Easter Bunny and a man, with the scene being captured on video.

The footage shows someone wearing an Easter Bunny costume hopping into the middle of a fight between two people in downtown Orlando on the night of 21 April.

The brawl reportedly began when a man bumped into a woman and they started hitting each other. The person in the costume rushed to help the woman on the ground, punching and kicking the man.

The fighting trio was broken up by an Orlando police officer. The Orlando Police Department reportedly stated that no one was arrested in connection with the fight.

