Register
17:26 GMT +322 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, leaves the Surrey Hotel ahead of her baby shower at the Mark Hotel on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, in New York

    Meghan Markle Under Fire For ‘Stealing’ Kate Middleton’s Mental Health Campaign

    © AP Photo / Kevin Hagen
    Viral
    Get short URL
    114

    The alleged feud within the “Fab Four” has been a source of considerable speculation in recent months, prompting furious debate among fans of both families. The tensions flared up after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed the fruit of their partnership with Oprah Winfrey - a documentary on mental health.

    The announcement about Prince Harry and Meghan’s forthcoming mental health series, which they co-created with Oprah Winfrey, has brought accusations of hijacking the agenda of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, William and Kate. After the information about the Sussexes’ project, which is scheduled to be launched in 2020, appeared on their Instagram page, disappointed, furious, and angry comments poured in. 

    View this post on Instagram

    We are excited to announce that The Duke of Sussex and Oprah Winfrey are partners, co-creators and executive producers on their forthcoming mental health series launching on Apple in 2020. The pair have been developing the series for several months and are looking forward to sharing such an important project on this global platform. The dynamic multi-part documentary series will focus on both mental illness and mental wellness, inspiring viewers to have an honest conversation about the challenges each of us faces, and how to equip ourselves with the tools to not simply survive, but to thrive. This commitment builds on The Duke of Sussex’s long-standing work on issues and initiatives regarding mental health, where he has candidly shared personal experience and advocated for those who silently suffer, empowering them to get the help and support they deserve. His Royal Highness has spent many years working with communities throughout the UK and young people across the Commonwealth to break the stigma surrounding mental illness and broaden the conversation of mental wellness to accelerate change for a more compassionate, connected and positive society. Quote from HRH: “I truly believe that good mental health — mental fitness — is the key to powerful leadership, productive communities and a purpose-driven self. It is a huge responsibility to get this right as we bring you the facts, the science and the awareness of a subject that is so relevant during these times. Our hope is that this series will be positive, enlightening and inclusive — sharing global stories of unparalleled human spirit fighting back from the darkest places, and the opportunity for us to understand ourselves and those around us better. I am incredibly proud to be working alongside Oprah on this vital series.”

    A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on Apr 10, 2019 at 2:58am PDT

    Social media users recalled the Duchess of Cambridge’s campaign for the same good cause, titled “Head Together” and which is said to be William and Kate’s original idea. Notably, Prince Harry used to work on the mental health awareness project with them.

    “It used to be Harry, William and Kate working on these issues. Now it is Harry and Oprah”, one of the commenters noted with a sad emoji; while another expressed regret that William and Kate are not involved in this along with Harry, noting: “Mental Health is their path together…”

    There were those who were more categorical and took aim at rival fandoms.

    “So now they want to stick their nose to what Kate is focused at? Wow! Where are those Meghan fans who are constantly saying that Kate's mental health work is useless, huh?”

    Others questioned the couple’s choice to collaborate with Oprah Winfrey.

    “I’m purely curious on why the collaboration with O Winfrey?? What’s happened to the group of ‘Heads together’ with their RH’s of Cambridge?? That was low key & believable”, a netizen asked.

    READ MORE: 'Excuse Us While We Puke' — Explosion of Views on Harry & Meghan's Insta Account

    Some took even an even harder stance against the US TV star, posting the hashtag #canceloprah. 

    “Do something more useful than partnering with orca Winfrey. Her mental problems and hypocrisy have no limits”, one such commenter urged.

    Rumours about a royal rift because of Meghan’s alleged independent stance, going against long-time royal traditions, and reported disagreements between the former US actress and Prince William’s wife, Kate, have cast a shadow over the families in recent months. However, other sources, including Kensington Palace, deny that there is any feud between any of the parties allegedly involved.

    Related:

    Prince William Wants Harry, Meghan 'As Far Away As Possible' – Reports
    Palace to ‘Harness’ Harry, Meghan Sending Them Off to Africa – Reports
    Netizens Sure Meghan Markle 'Owns' Baby Privacy Amid Rumours of Successful Birth
    'Excuse Us While We Puke' - Explosion of Views on Harry & Meghan's Insta Account
    Tags:
    rumours, fans, mental health, campaign, Instagram, Meghan Markle, Oprah Winfrey, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry, Prince William, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    World's Most Creepy Places: Tourism for Thrill-seekers
    World's Most Creepy Places: Tourism for Thrill-seekers
    Leaked Docs Claim Facebook Considered Selling User Data Access to Gain Influence
    How to Buy Influence and Lose Friends
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse