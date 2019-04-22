Meghan Markle Under Fire For ‘Stealing’ Kate Middleton’s Mental Health Campaign

The alleged feud within the “Fab Four” has been a source of considerable speculation in recent months, prompting furious debate among fans of both families. The tensions flared up after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed the fruit of their partnership with Oprah Winfrey - a documentary on mental health.

The announcement about Prince Harry and Meghan’s forthcoming mental health series, which they co-created with Oprah Winfrey, has brought accusations of hijacking the agenda of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, William and Kate. After the information about the Sussexes’ project, which is scheduled to be launched in 2020, appeared on their Instagram page, disappointed, furious, and angry comments poured in.

Social media users recalled the Duchess of Cambridge’s campaign for the same good cause, titled “Head Together” and which is said to be William and Kate’s original idea. Notably, Prince Harry used to work on the mental health awareness project with them.

“It used to be Harry, William and Kate working on these issues. Now it is Harry and Oprah”, one of the commenters noted with a sad emoji; while another expressed regret that William and Kate are not involved in this along with Harry, noting: “Mental Health is their path together…”

There were those who were more categorical and took aim at rival fandoms.

“So now they want to stick their nose to what Kate is focused at? Wow! Where are those Meghan fans who are constantly saying that Kate's mental health work is useless, huh?”

Others questioned the couple’s choice to collaborate with Oprah Winfrey.

“I’m purely curious on why the collaboration with O Winfrey?? What’s happened to the group of ‘Heads together’ with their RH’s of Cambridge?? That was low key & believable”, a netizen asked.

Some took even an even harder stance against the US TV star, posting the hashtag #canceloprah.

“Do something more useful than partnering with orca Winfrey. Her mental problems and hypocrisy have no limits”, one such commenter urged.

Rumours about a royal rift because of Meghan’s alleged independent stance, going against long-time royal traditions, and reported disagreements between the former US actress and Prince William’s wife, Kate, have cast a shadow over the families in recent months. However, other sources, including Kensington Palace, deny that there is any feud between any of the parties allegedly involved.