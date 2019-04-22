Westeros Coup? Ex-CIA Deputy Director Breaks Twitter With Game of Thrones Cameo

The Seven Kingdom's network of spies, known as "little birds", in the Game of Thrones universe may have recruited a new employee from a faraway land - the United States.

As the second episode of Game of Thrones' eighth season leaked hours prior to its premiere on HBO, the CIA took to Twitter, having epically "blown the cover" of the agency's former deputy director, David S. Cohen, who made a Westeros cameo this week.

A perk of working for CIA is world travel. Apparently that sometimes extends to other realms…



“Little birds,” be on the lookout for a former deputy director of ours wandering through #Westeros in tonight’s episode of #GameOfThrones. pic.twitter.com/DBIzIFKoju — CIA (@CIA) 22 апреля 2019 г.

Cohen appeared as a Winterfell resident standing in a food queue behind a man who is expressing his concern for him not being a soldier to fight the army of the dead as the North prepares for an imminent war with the Night King.

The CIA tweet has set off a major storm on social media, with netizens coming up with a bunch of their own theories about the reasons for Cohen roaming Winterfell, including a potential regime change:

CIA ran out of real countries to overthrow so now they're after fictional ones — O. (@NotFakeThrasher) 22 апреля 2019 г.

Well, regime change in Westeros, here we come — Kevin Hendrickson (@KHendrickson91) 22 апреля 2019 г.

Is he overthrowing the Starks in Winterfell to install The Night King who has more interests in line with the United States? — Lobo Calrissian and 2846 Others (@Lobo_Calrissian) 22 апреля 2019 г.

a US spy on Winterfell? — Carlos (@carlitosrojasq) 22 апреля 2019 г.

So is the CIA working with Cersei to undermine the rule of Daenerys Targaryen? Or with the Night King? #GameofThrones https://t.co/HF2GDYwuL0 — Ana Cabezas (@AnaBananaInIndy) 22 апреля 2019 г.

new theory: the CIA will win the game of thrones https://t.co/J9S0evVp3f — Ty (@TyMBelt) 22 апреля 2019 г.

​One Twitterian suggested that Cohen's surprise appearance on the show and the episode's leak were not coincidental:

oh i see who leaked the episode, clever. — Mauricio Plaza 🌐 (@la_sopa) 22 апреля 2019 г.

As the revelation has been making the rounds on the internet, it didn't take Cohen long to respond to the US spy agency, or as they call it in the Game of Thrones universe, the "little birds":

Way to blow my cover! 👤 https://t.co/NYbjFjya80 — David S. Cohen (@cohendavid) 22 апреля 2019 г.

Several days before the leak, there was some speculation on social media that Cohen would appear in the episode, and he eagerly fuelled those rumours on Twitter:

.@AlexThomasDC You seem to have good sources in Winterfell https://t.co/nLJ7i0xW9p — David S. Cohen (@cohendavid) 18 апреля 2019 г.

As Arya might say, “A man has no name.” — David S. Cohen (@cohendavid) 18 апреля 2019 г.

The second episode of the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones focues on Winterfell, the House of Starks, as the North braces for a life-and-death battle against the Night King and his army of white walkers and wights.