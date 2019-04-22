Female MMA Fighter Beats Up Alleged Masturbator During Her Sexy Beach Photoshoot

Mixed martial artist from Brazil Joyce Vieira, who has become a real Instagram celebrity thanks to her risqué photoshoots, has just revealed to local media why it's better not to mess with her.

Brazilian MMA fighter Joyce Vieira claims that a casual beach photoshoot in Rio de Janeiro turned into an unwanted experience when she spotted a shirtless man masturbating nearby while watching her in a swimsuit.

Outraged Vieira confronted the alleged creepo to ask him to stop touching his exposed genitals, but the man continued the lewd act — and that's when she unleashed her MMA fury on him by punching and kicking the perv.

The man, as Vieira claims, didn't hesitate to retaliate by punching back, although he quickly realised that he was dealing with a trained fighter and fled the scene "screaming".

"When I looked over there he had his shorts down and was standing on a path where people pass all the time, including children. He was viisbly erect, making sounds and moaning", she told a Brazilian media outlet.

Joice Vieira, una luchadora, golpeó a un acosador que se masturbaba cuando ella y una amiga posaban para tomarse fotos pic.twitter.com/E0EiZwtJiq — Maria (@mariamariasabe) 17 апреля 2019 г.

After Vieira reported the case to the police, the suspected pervy beach-goer was apprehended for committing an "obscene act", but has since been released after denying the allegations.

"We feel powerless. It's very strange because he's going to be in the same city as me, and who knows he might be in the same places. That's why I have received an innumerable number of messages from women saying that [in similar situations] they didn't file a report, because they know the suspects would end up being released. I think the punishment for these cases should be more severe", the fighter told local media.

The Civil Police told reporters that the suspect had claimed that he "was urinating" on the beach before the 27-year-old fighter approached him.

As the photos of their encounter somehow emerged online, social media erupted with all sorts of reactions:

An investigation into the case is reportedly underway, and will be taken to the Public Ministry "who will act together with Special Criminal Court".