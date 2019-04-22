Easter Teaser: Miley Cyrus, Fellow Celebs Wrap Up Holy Week With Steamy Snaps

The feast of Easter celebrates Jesus' resurrection from the dead after dying for our sins, but a couple of American A-listers appear to have put their own, nudity-loving spin on it.

American pop sensation Miley Cyrus gave an eyeful to millions of fans on Sunday as Christians worldwide were celebrating Easter.

On her Instagram stories, the 26-year-old posted an apparent throwback photo of herself that has nearly infringed Instagram's strict nudity policy.

The Hanna Montana star, wearing bunny ears, was pictured exposing her bosom, which she cared to cover with bunny emojis. "Hoppy Easter", read the playful caption.

Miley was not the only one who celebrated Easter in an un-orthodox way.

Lily Allen has also joined in and uploaded a titillating old photo of herself, with her breasts covered by a pair of hatching chick emojis.

Model and actress Emily Ratajkowski was another celebrity to have displayed her "eternal Easter vibe", as she put it.

She teamed white lingerie with a black corset, pale pink knee-highs and bunny ears, posing against the backdrop of a basket of Easter eggs and a bizarre human-size handcuffed bunny.