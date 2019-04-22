Kanye West Starts Crying During Coachella Sunday Service

Def Jam Recordings was also live tweeting during West's set and said "New Song" with emoji eyes.
New song 👀#SundayService #Coachella— Def Jam Recordings (@defjam) 21 апреля 2019 г.
Those who didn’t get a chance to attend the festival could see it streamed online from the point of view of a peephole on YouTube. During 'Water,' the camera switched from a wide view of the singers to close-up shots following a trail of water bottles.
#SUNDAYSERVICE x #COACHELLA pic.twitter.com/ZTRj1JEhNn— Def Jam Recordings (@defjam) 21 апреля 2019 г.
Sunday Service is now streaming at https://t.co/gW7w2kc8pG pic.twitter.com/b78xtEJRzy— Coachella (@coachella) 21 апреля 2019 г.
Kanye’s Sunday Service at Coachella™️ is already wildly surreal, but let it be known the jams are smooooth pic.twitter.com/YSJ9RcLp4N— Andrea Domanick (@AndreaDomanick) 21 апреля 2019 г.
Sunday Service Toni pic.twitter.com/4wJsnWzUYQ— Tity Boi (2 Chainz) (@2chainz) 21 апреля 2019 г.
YE 🙌#SundayService #Coachella pic.twitter.com/YxE9m5CJUD
— Def Jam Recordings (@defjam) 21 апреля 2019 г.
West incorporated his service into his Coachella set, which also featured artists like Chance The Rapper, Teyana Taylor, Kid Cudi and DMX, and even got emotional at one point while performing with Cudi and DMX.
Powerful.— Def Jam Recordings (@defjam) 21 апреля 2019 г.
Ye, Cudi, DMX, and Chance#SundayService pic.twitter.com/MIhn4m0zmh
kanye debuted a new song called “water” at #sundayservice 😭🌊🙏pic.twitter.com/ob0RcVtMLU— Genius (@Genius) 21 апреля 2019 г.
Other songs West performed during his Sunday Service included "Jesus Walks" and "Ultralight Beam."
