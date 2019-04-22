Kanye West Starts Crying During Coachella Sunday Service

Kanye West took his mysterious and musical Sunday Service to Coachella for Easter, presenting a new joint song and getting so emotional he even started crying.

Def Jam Recordings was also live tweeting during West's set and said "New Song" with emoji eyes.

Those who didn’t get a chance to attend the festival could see it streamed online from the point of view of a peephole on YouTube. During 'Water,' the camera switched from a wide view of the singers to close-up shots following a trail of water bottles.

Kanye’s Sunday Service at Coachella™️ is already wildly surreal, but let it be known the jams are smooooth pic.twitter.com/YSJ9RcLp4N — Andrea Domanick (@AndreaDomanick) 21 апреля 2019 г.

​YE 🙌#SundayService #Coachella pic.twitter.com/YxE9m5CJUD

— Def Jam Recordings (@defjam) 21 апреля 2019 г.

West incorporated his service into his Coachella set, which also featured artists like Chance The Rapper, Teyana Taylor, Kid Cudi and DMX, and even got emotional at one point while performing with Cudi and DMX.

​READ MORE: Kim Kardashian Reveals How Her Kids 'Faked' Her DEATH to Scare Kanye West

Other songs West performed during his Sunday Service included "Jesus Walks" and "Ultralight Beam."