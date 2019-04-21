Register
16:08 GMT +321 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    US President Donald Trump takes the cap off a pen to sign an executive order to start the Mexico border wall project at the Department of Homeland Security facility in Washington, DC, on January 25, 2017.

    Trump Ignites Twitter With Typo About '138 Million' Killed in Sri Lanka Blasts

    © AFP 2019 / Nicholas Kamm
    Viral
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Multiple Deadly Explosions Hit Sri Lanka on Catholic Easter (6)
    423

    The South Asian island nation was rocked by a series of deadly bombing attacks on Catholic churches and hotels on Sunday, with at least 190 people killed and nearly 500 suffering injuries.

    President Trump's message of "heartfelt condolences from the people of the United States to the people of Sri Lanka" over Easter Sunday's attacks lost a bit of its diplomatic grace after the president mistakenly tweeted that the attacks had "killed at least 138 million people".

    The tweet, which remained on the president's Twitter account for over 30 minutes without change, prompted Trump's critics to point out the error, with some resorting to insensitive jokes about the size of Trump's inaugural crowd, and others saying they were confident enough to bet that Trump "doesn't have any idea where Sri Lanka is".

    Sri Lankans also weighed in, with some similarly voicing disappointment over the gaffe.

    Others didn't let the typo take away from Trump's serious message, voicing their "exhaustion" with terrorism and offering their own condolences over Sri Lanka's suffering.

    Others went after Trump's critics, saying that some people seemed to "care more" about the mistake than the attacks themselves. "How could you be that insensitive? Hundreds of people have died or are dying right now and you're criticizing a tweet? Disgusting", one user wrote.

    The attack on Trump continued in a neighbouring tweet in which the president issued his Easter congratulations, and in his corrected tweet, which he issued later Sunday morning.

    Sunday's typo wasn't the first time that Trump has gotten into trouble for failing to run his tweets through a spellcheck or fact check, with the president's tweets about "hamberders", "smocking guns", "text massages", "lasting peach in the Middle East", and most famously, "negative press covfefe" grabbing users' attention over the years.

    Topic:
    Multiple Deadly Explosions Hit Sri Lanka on Catholic Easter (6)

    Related:

    Deadly Explosions at Sri Lanka Churches, Hotels Send Ripples Across Social Media
    Sri Lanka's Police Chief Warned About Deadly Attacks 10 Days Before – Reports
    WATCH Images of BLAST-RAVAGED Church's Interior in Sri Lanka
    Easter Mass Sri Lanka Blasts: What is Known So Far
    Moment Sri Lanka Church Exploded Captured on Camera (VIDEO)
    Tags:
    toxic culture, typo, attacks, Twitter, Donald Trump, United States, Sri Lanka
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Attendees of Observation Deck in Moscow City PANORAMA360
    Looking for Something Breath-taking? Find it at Moscow City's Observation Deck
    Leaked Docs Claim Facebook Considered Selling User Data Access to Gain Influence
    How to Buy Influence and Lose Friends
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse