‘Slavon’ Musk Make Netizens ROFL as He Debates Aliens in Russian on Twitter

The US visionary and Tesla founder let his Russian alter-ego "Elon Slavsk" out as he chose the Slavic language to discuss with users aliens’ refuge on Mars, where his Space X is going to send a mission.

The head of Tesla and Space X, Elon Musk, opted for Russian on Twitter to comment on a guess by some users that the visionary and his company are exploring outer space to bring aliens to Earth. Instead of answering the provocative question posed in Russian, Musk, also in Russian asked, “Where are aliens?”

где инопланетяне? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 20, 2019

​The debates did not stop at this as another user responded in Russian that aliens live underground on Mars and that they broke the Opportunity rover when it got too close.

Musk did not ignore this claim, instead showing off his brilliant command of Russian idioms. He responded with a Russian saying that literally means “That’s where the dog is buried” and can be translated as “This is where the catch lies”.

Вот где собака зарыта — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 20, 2019

​However, he was not done demonstrating his Russian, as he resorted to another Russian saying to rebuff one user’s remark, reading “you slav you lose!!!!!!” Apparently, to express his disbelief and skepticism, Musk posted a catchphrase that can literally be translated as “They say they milk chickens” and is considered quite rude.

Говорят, что кур доят — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 20, 2019

​Musk’s Rus-capade ignited commenters, who flooded the thread with sarcastic comments, memes, and gifs.

​Some came up with new nicknames for the entrepreneur and his Russian alter-ego.

Slavon Musk — Pau Serrano (@Serrano_96) April 20, 2019

Elon Slavsk — Мерлин (@hellogeek1) April 20, 2019

​Milked chickens deserved special reference.

​Some did not let Musk get off discussing aliens.