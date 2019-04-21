Register
02:21 GMT +321 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    American actor, film director and producer Robert De Niro opens Nobu Crocus City restaurant in Moscow

    Robert De Niro Slams Trump as ‘Wannabe Gangster’ and ‘Total Loser’

    © Sputnik / Ekaterina Chesnokova
    Viral
    Get short URL
    1111

    During his appearance on the Late Show to discuss the Tribeca Film Festival, Hollywood actor Robert De Niro called US President Donald Trump a 'total loser' and 'dumbbell', continuing attacks on the US leader and his policies that began during Trump’s 2016 campaign.

    The Godfather actor, 75, said he tried to give Trump a chance but had been left disappointed as “this guy has proven himself to be a total loser.”
    The Hollywood star recently reprised his role as special counsel Robert Mueller on SNL last weekend to read the summary findings of the report that did not find any evidence that the Trump campaign conspired with Russia to interfere in the 2016 US presidential election. Russia has repeatedly refuted any claims of interference in the US political system, saying the allegations were made up to excuse the election loss of Trump's opponent as well as to deflect public attention from actual instances of election fraud and corruption.

    In this June 10, 2018, file photo, Robert De Niro introduces a performance by Bruce Springsteen at the 72nd annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York
    © AP Photo / Michael Zorn/Invision
    De Niro Polarises Social Media by Thrashing Republicans for 'Muting' Bob Mueller
    De Niro said that it was his “civic obligation” to play Mueller, adding “I don't know if it's possible, but I keep saying [if it's possible] to handcuff him and take him [Trump] away in an orange jumpsuit.”

    The actor again criticized Trump when speaking about playing gangster roles, calling the US president “a wannabe gangster in the White House.”

    De Niro has won two Oscars during his career for performances in The Godfather Part II and Raging Bull. He will return to the gangster genre for The Irishman on Netflix, due for release this fall and will reunite him with director Martin Scorsese.

    “Even gangsters have morals, they have ethics, they have a code, and you know, when you give somebody your word that’s all you have is your word, especially in that world. This guy, he doesn’t even know what that means,” he added.

    De Niro later branded Trump a “disappointed dunsky,” which he explained was the head of a crime family, and a “dumbbell,” saying that Trump tried to act like a made man, but was missing some of the standards they held.

    Previously, Trump retaliated in the war of words initiated by the actor by calling De Niro “a very low IQ individual” in a series of tweets.

    READ MORE: Twitter Lashes Out at Trump's Grammar After He Slams De Niro's IQ

    “Robert De Niro, a very Low IQ individual, has received to [sic] many shots to the head by real boxers in movies. I watched him last night and truly believe he may be 'punch-drunk.'”

    “I guess he doesn't realize the economy is the best it's ever been with employment being at an all-time high, and many companies pouring back into our country. Wake up Punchy!”

    This is not the first time the Hollywood actor has attacked the US president with criticism. Earlier in January, De Niro compared Trump to Adolf Hitler, claiming dictators had 'looked funny' when they first came to power. Asked whether Trump was a fascist, he said: “I guess that's what it leads to. If he had his way, we'd wind up in a very bad state in this country.”

    Related:

    Hollywood Icon De Niro Apologizes to Trudeau for Trump's 'Disgusting Behavior'
    Twitter Explodes as Robert De Niro Swears at Trump During Tony Awards (VIDEO)
    Robert De Niro, Robert Kennedy Launch Campaign Against Big Pharma
    Italy Makes De Niro 'An Offer He Can't Refuse' - Famous Celebrity Abandonments
    Tags:
    Robert De Niro, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Attendees of Observation Deck in Moscow City PANORAMA360
    Looking for Something Breath-taking? Find it at Moscow City's Observation Deck
    Leaked Docs Claim Facebook Considered Selling User Data Access to Gain Influence
    How to Buy Influence and Lose Friends
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse