PewDiePie Challenges Viewers to Help T-Series DISS Beat Out Post Malone's Video

In the latest episode of LWIAY, Felix Kjellberg, known by his online alias PewDiePie, boasted that his “Congratulations” diss track, released on 31 March, has surpassed the eponymous song by American rapper Post Malone in “heart” count, having gained 6.1 million likes on YouTube.
Obviously, 6.1 million thumbs-up seem not to be enough for the YouTube celebrity: Pewds has now challenged his viewers to beat the hip hop artist in the views count:
“We absolutely did it. Now, if we could just hit one billion views. No problem. Easy-peasy. One billion. That’s easy!”
It remains to be seen whether Post Malone will respond to Pewds’ bold move and come up with a counterchallenge, or maybe even team up with the vlogger for Meme Review or a collab song.
In the scandal-hit song, the Swede is sneering at T-Series after the music and movie giant outperformed him in subscription numbers on YouTube. In a bid to spice up the race, Pewds accused T-Series of selling pirated music to its customers and tax evasion, as well as having links to the Indian mafia. The YouTuber went as far as to allude to sexual harassment allegations against the company’s CEO Bhushan Kumar dating back to October 2018.
As of 20 April, the gap between T-Series and PewDiePie had grown to over 400,000 subscribers and is generally trending in the Indian channel’s favour.
Pewds had had the most subscribed channel since 2013, but has been repeatedly dethroned by T-Series, which entered the race several months ago after seeing a massive surge in its follower base last year due to the country’s recent, expanding Wi-Fi procurement.
