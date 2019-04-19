'Dear Men': Khloe Kardashian Gives CRYPTIC Advice, Gets Schooled Online

While Khloe did not drop Tristan Thompson’s name in her post, the message was reportedly released shortly after the two attended a birthday party for their daughter.

Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian has apparently once again managed to stir up the social media crowd with a few select phrases she shared online after she split with Tristan Thompson, the father of her child.

"Dear men. Close your eyes. Imagine you have a daughter. Imagine she is dating a guy just like you. Did you smile? No. Then change", the message posted on Khloe’s Instagram stories said.

As the Daily Caller points out, while Khloe did not mention Tristan in this post, the message was released “just days” after the former couple attended the their daughter's first birthday party, with one insider claiming that they “kept their distance” during the celebration.

The social media audience, however, did not seem particularly receptive to Khloe’s advice, with a number of people looking less than thrilled by it.

Dear Women. Close your eyes. Imagine you have a son. Imagine he is dating a woman just like you. Did u Smile? NO Then CHANGE!! — Suz Mar (@SusanMarch7) 18 апреля 2019 г.

Girls..close your eyes, imagine your daughters, is she like a kardashian….change — Sam P (@pezzi42) 19 апреля 2019 г.

Advice from a skank? Nah! I'll pass on that. — Red Pill MGTOW (@NYCRodney) 19 апреля 2019 г.

Who Cares. Girl is the BBall version of a Puck Bunny. Whatever that is> Whole family just trying to sleep with Rich Black Sports guys or Singers — trevor norton (@trevnorton) 18 апреля 2019 г.

​Some, however, appeared to concur with her.