PewDiePie Reposts Elon Musk's 'Pretty Much Complete Nonsense' Viral Tweet

Retweeted by thousands of people, Musk’s message was apparently regarded as a joke by many social media users who responded to him in kind.

Famous entrepreneur Elon Musk, founder of Tesla Motors and SpaceX, has recently made a surprising, possibly tongue-in-cheek, admission about his social media presence.

"My Twitter is pretty much complete nonsense at this point", Musk simply tweeted, evoking amused responses from the audience.

Musk’s admission has since been retweeted about 22,000 times, with people like PewDiePie, the legendary King of YouTube, taking note of this development.

In February, Musk made an appearance on PewDiePie’s “Meme Review” show together with Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland.

Prior to this development, Musk posted a photo-tweet, featuring himself wielding a “Boring” flamethrower in what seems to be a spaceship hangar, with the caption “Host meme review?"