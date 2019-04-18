Register
22:27 GMT +318 April 2019
    Former President Bill Clinton and wife Hillary Clinton, left, talking during the funeral service for Aretha Franklin at Greater Grace Temple, Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, in Detroit

    'Who's Playing the Server?' Twitter Giggles Over Hillary Clinton Broadway Play

    © AP Photo / Paul Sancya
    Viral
    "Hillary and Clinton," a new play starring Laurie Metcalf and John Lithgow and featuring the tagline 'primarily a comedy', is a retrospective on Hillary Clinton's 2008 battle against then-Senator Barack Obama for the Democratic nomination, rather than her 2016 loss to Donald Trump.

    The play concentrates on the interactions between Bill (Lithgow) and Hillary (Metcalf) during the race, with much of the play featuring just the two actors on stage.

    Speaking to The Hill, Lithgow said that theatregoers would see "no make up at all, no accents, no imitations," suggesting that doing that would turn it into a "Saturday Night Live sketch."

    The actor said he and Metcalf believe the play pays homage to the couple. "Life has been very hard on them. It's also been very good to them. The play reflects both those things," he said. 

    Lithgow, an avid Clinton supporter and Trump critic, stressed that the play was "not so political," and "not an advocacy play, at all," later adding that he could see Republican voters "coming in and being equally engaged by it."

    Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, left, accompanied by Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, right, speaks at the 71st annual Alfred E. Smith Memorial Foundation Dinner, a charity gala organized by the Archdiocese of New York, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016, at the Waldorf Astoria hotel in New York
    © AP Photo / Andrew Harnik
    Clinton Slams Trump's 'Cruelty' to Migrants, Instantly Reminded of Libya Crimes Online
    A spokesperson for Hillary Clinton declined to comment on whether Clinton knew about the play or planned on attending, but Lithgow and Metcalf said they would be happy to give them a private performance.

    The play received a colder reception online, however, with Clinton critics rushing to attack it and Clinton's supporters seemingly nowhere to be found.

    "I hope it includes the scene where she smashes her phones with a hammer…or when she decides NOT to send help to dying US troops in Benghazi or that time when she sold Uranium to the Russians," one joker quipped. "The sequel will be called 'Bill & Hillary do time', another user added, referring to Trump supporters' long-claimed promise to "Lock Her Up."

    "Who is playing the 'server'?" another user joked, referring to Clinton's use of a secret server in her house rather than the approved government equipment during her tenure as secretary of state. One user quipped that if the play gets bad reviews, "the play house will help get a drone strike to help bring liberty from the management."

    The play did find a few defenders, however, with one user who apparently watched a preview saying the play was "some of the best acting" she'd seen on Broadway, with another saying she could not wait to see the show, and that it would be sure to win a Tony Award. 

    Twitter reaction, reaction, play, Broadway, Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton, United States
