Song of Despair: Parisians Singing Near Burning Notre Dame Cathedral (VIDEO)

A video showing Parisians singing Ave Maria near the burning Notre Dame Cathedral as they have nothing else to do went viral.

A video with a number of people singing in honour of the burning Notre Dame Cathedral while kneeling in the centre of Paris was posted by an El Mundo correspondent and within an hour gained almost a million views.

Netizens reacted to the heartbreaking video and expressed their condolences.

The blaze on the famed site started on Monday evening. Dozens of photos posted by witnesses on social media show massive plumes of brown smoke and thick ash filling the air above the medieval Catholic cathedral, an architectural masterpiece, which is rapidly being destroyed by the flames.