WATCH: Dog Rescued 137 Miles From Shore in Gulf of Thailand (PHOTOS)

On Friday, a team of oil rig workers rescued a dog clinging to dear life on an oil rig in the Gulf of Thailand, about 137 miles from shore.

According to reports, the dog is believed to have fallen from a fishing trawler and was rescued by members of Chevron Thailand Exploration and Production's oil drilling team, who used a rope to harness the dog.

Vitisak Payalaw, a member of the oil drilling team, shared photos and videos of the dog, named Boonrod (meaning survivor in Thai) by his team, being rescued on his Facebook page Friday. According to his post, Boonrod, believed to be between three and five years old, was kept safe on the oil platform for two days in a special cage until she was returned to shore Monday.

"We just saw her small head but if the ripples were bigger, I think we probably wouldn't have noticed her at all. After she made it onto the bars below the rig she didn't cry or bark at all. We looked for a way to help her and in the end decided to use the rope to tie around her body to lift her up. When we first took her on board, she was depressed and tired from being in the water for a long time," Khon Vitisak, another one of the oil rig workers, told multiple news sources.

"When he gave her water and minerals, her symptoms improved. She started sitting up and walking normally," he added.

Video footage also shows heartwarming moment the Boonrod arrived at the Songkhla pier in southern Thailand Monday morning, after which she was transported to a veterinary clinic to be checked out.

​Payalaw said that he plans to adopt Boonrod if no one claims ownership of her, the Bangkok Post reported.