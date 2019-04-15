Register
17:41 GMT +3
15 April 2019
    Donald Trump (File)

    CBS Scrubs 'Assassinate Trump', 'Eliminate Mar-a-Lago' Tweet Following Backlash

    © AP Photo / John Locher
    Viral
    0 20

    The controversial tweet, featuring a screenshot from a recent episode of crime drama The Good Fight, was repeatedly reported to the Secret Service before its deletion.

    CBS has been forced to delete a tweet featuring a list including the words "Assassinate – President – Trump" from a recent episode of one of its shows.

    The tweet, containing the photo and the awkward phrase "Hmmm…some of those target words look a little familiar. Did you catch any easter eggs in this scene from The One Where Diane Joins The Resistance?", riled up Trump fans on Twitter over its 'inciteful' language. In addition to the Trump assassination message, the list also featured the words "Eliminate – Mar-a-Lago" side by side in the second column, in reference to the president's Florida home.

    Rep.-elect Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., joins House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi of California and newly-elected members at a news conference to discuss their priorities when they assume the majority in the 116th Congress in January, at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, Nov. 30, 2018
    © AP Photo / J. Scott Applewhite
    Ilhan Omar Says She Faces Increase in Death Threats After Trump's Tweet on 9/11
    Eagle-eyed Twitter users slammed the network and pointed out that threatening the president was a felony, with the offence punishable by up to five years in prison, a $250,000 fine, and 3 years of supervised release, with other punishments, including deportation if the death threat is made by an immigrant, possible.

    Many urged the Secret Service, the FBI or the Federal Communications Commission to "please investigate this assassination threat against President Trump", with users suggesting that this was a "despicable" attempt to "run subliminal messages" to encourage the president's murder.

    Others alleged that the video was a "blatant" violation of Twitter's terms of service and "'literal' terrorism backed by CBS."

    Some users argued that the move, while "completely crazy", might just be a "publicity stunt" aimed at getting more subscribers for CBS's paid streaming service.

    Even Trump's opponents chimed in to criticise CBS, saying such a "call to violence" has "no place in the world."

    A few users familiar with the show went the other way, however, saying that in the show's universe, the NSA listens to people's phone calls for these and other code words to protect the president, with this, rather than a call to assassination, being the main message.

    Other words seemingly randomly words inserted into the list include "fake news," "Hillary" and "Clinton," "Cheeto," (an insulting nickname for Trump), "Kushner," and "Mueller."

    President Donald Trump meets with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, March 14, 2019, in Washington.
    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    Sarah Sanders Stirs Twitter by Claiming Trump 'Joked' About Loving WikiLeaks
    According to the synopsis of the show episode in question, the show's lead character Diane "is encouraged to 'do something' after meeting the leader of a female resistance group whose aim is to sink POTUS' approval rating." The episode's title is itself a reference to 'The Resistance', an anti-Trump protest movement with links to Hungarian-American billionaire George Soros which formed immediately after Trump was sworn into office in 2017.

    This is the second time CBS and The Good Fight have gotten into trouble over a character discussing the assassination of the president, with similar complaints reported last April.

