Register
16:07 GMT +315 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    FILE - In this April 15, 1989 file photo police, stewards and supporters tend and care for wounded supporters on the field at Hillsborough Stadium, in Sheffield, England.

    UK Honours Hillsborough Disaster Victims, Twitterians Call for The Sun Boycott

    © AP Photo /
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The event, one of Britain's most tragic sporting accidents, broke out during the UK's troubling hooliganism era, with The Sun printing damaging reports claiming that drunk fans had illegally entered the stadium to get onto the football pitch.

    Scousers across the UK have taken to social media to commemorate the Hillsborough tragedy in 1989, where 96 Liverpool football fans were crushed to death at the FA Cup semi-final match between Liverpool FC and Nottingham Forest in Sheffield.

    READ MORE: Hillsborough Police Commander Goes on Trial Over ‘Extraordinarily Bad Failures'

    The Sun also falsely asserted that some Liverpool fans had urinated on victims and stolen money from their pockets, prompting immediate backlash from Liverpool fans and Merseyside residents, eventually leading to a boycott of the publication and shaming it as "The Scum". Then Conservative MP for Sheffield Hallam, Irvine Patnick, who later received knighthood, was involved in the defamation against Liverpool fans.

    One user said that the most powerful reason why people should not buy the Sun was because of the "utterly shameful way they wrote those lies and smears about blameless LFC fans", adding that the Sun was doing so for its "own profit rather than even a smidgen of truth and integrity". 

    Another tweeted that the Sun had smeared Hillsborough victims and that Tories had "mocked victim's families" that were fighting to "clear their names".  

    "Time to stop this poisonous rag doing more damage to the UK," they tweeted. "Convince newsagents, petition your friends & family — Let's stop #TheSun!" 

    One tweeted the front page of the Sun article featuring the scandalous smear campaign against Liverpool fans. "30 years on," user Ben Selby wrote. "We'll never forget the 96 and we'll never by The Sun." 

    One user reminded others of the moment for reflection at 15:06 — the time of the tragedy — to "remember the 96 men, women & children who 30 years ago today went to a football match to see their team, but never returned home". 

    David Duckenfield, 74, was the South Yorkshire Police commander and went on trial on 15 January at Preston Crown Court over "extraordinarily bad failures" over his supervisory duties of the event over 95 immediate deaths resulting from the crush. One football fan, Tony Bland, died four years later.

    Related:

    Hillsborough Police Commander Goes on Trial Over ‘Extraordinarily Bad Failures'
    Police Commander Will Face Trial Over Deaths of 96 Football Fans at Hillsborough
    Russian Shop Girl Melts Internet's Heart With VIDEO of Her Knocking Out Hooligan
    Football Legend Maradona Faces Probe Over Criticising Trump, US Venezuela Policy
    Tags:
    Twitter campaign, Twitter reaction, defamation, commemoration, social media, Hillsborough disaster, Nottingham Forest, South Yorkshire Police, UK Conservative Party, Liverpool FC, The Sun newspaper, Irvine Patnick, David Duckenfield, Rupert Murdoch, Merseyside, Sheffield, United Kingdom, Liverpool
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    A Model Displays Swimwear on the Catwalk During Lingerie Fashion Week
    Russia's Seductive Angels: Take a Peek at Lingerie Fashion Week in Moscow
    Assange Arrest: The Aftermath
    Assange Arrest: The Aftermath
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse