Sweden's Largest Party's Hijacked Twitter Promises to "Kill Muslims" for Likes

Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven will resign and the Swedish krona will be replaced by bitcoin. Eyebrows were raised as the Swedish ruling party, the Social Democrats, have lost control over its Twitter account, which has been spewing out attention-grabbing nonsense, including shoutouts to their right-wing nemesis Sweden Democrats.

The Social Democrats have admitted that their account with over 80,000 subscribers has been hijacked and said they are currently working on a solution, national broadcaster SVT reported.

Strange tweets began to appear on the Social Democrats's account about 2 o'clock the night to Monday. Over the next hours, over 20 tweets were published on an array of topics, including cannabis getting legalised and Prime Minister Stefan Löfven retiring.

A bitcoin mark also appeared against Social Democrats' trademark rose to mark the transition.

"We have abolished the Swedish krona and replaced it with Bitcoin, time to buy!" the Twitter account said.

© Photo Screenshot from the Swedish Social Democrats' hijacked Twitter account

"We have now decided to abolish the Swedish Air Force and instead invest in immigration and those in need!" the hijacked account elaborated in a tongue-in-cheek mockery of the left-leaning Social Democrats' politics.

© Photo Screenshot from the Swedish Social Democrats' hijacked Twitter account

"Now we're celebrating the peak number of rape victims by raising taxes and opening up the borders, Socialism FTW!" was another mock take.

"1 like = 1 dead Muslim", yet another fake tweet said.

© Photo Screenshot from the Swedish Social Democrats' hijacked Twitter account

The Twitter account also informed that cannabis now was legal and that Prime Minister Stefan Löfven, unceremoniusly called Steffe, quits his post instead joining the military as leutenant. A photograph of Löfven driving a tank was added.

© Photo Screenshot from the Swedish Social Democrats' hijacked Twitter account

"Of course nothing we support, there are some really serious things out there", Social Democratrs' press communicator Åsa Söderén told SVT.

On Twitter, many were nonplussed by the change in tone from Sweden's largest party. However, many appreciated the mockery.

"Whoever did this deserves a medal", a user cheered.

"In other words, nothing has changed", another one sneered at the performance mocking the Social Democrats.

"At least this is the closest this account has been to the truth after it got started…", yet another user scoffed.

Another one suggested that the hijacking was staged to frame and ban "the world's most feared clique", the alt-right.

Founded in 1889, the Social Democratic Party is Sweden's oldest and largest political party. Having ruled the country for the most part of the 20th century, the Social Democrats polled a historic low in the 2018 general election, falling below 30 percent amid widespread criticism over allegedly eroding the country's welfare and being overzealous with immigration.