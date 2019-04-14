Sarah Sanders Stirs Twitter by Claiming Trump 'Joked' About Loving WikiLeaks

US President Donald Trump sparked controversy when he stated in early April that he knows "nothing" about WikiLeaks, while he praised the whistleblowing website in 2016 during his presidential campaign.

White House Spokeswoman Sarah Sanders has come to Donald Trump's defence after the latter claimed he "knows nothing about WikiLeaks" and that it's not his "thing" in wake of the arrest of the website's founder, Julian Assange, in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London on 11 April.

Sanders stated that the US president was "clearly making a joke" when he said "I love WikiLeaks" at one of his rallies in October 2016 during the election campaign. Trump repeatedly praised the whistleblowing website after it published a vast amount of emails of his opponent's campaign chairman John Podesta that allegedly dealt a heavy blow to Hillary Clinton.

However, most of the commenters were not amused by Trump's "joke" or by Sanders' explanation of the US president's claim of being clueless about WikiLeaks.

she is a joke. — Machville (@deviousnicolo) April 14, 2019

The whole administration is a joke, albeit a bad one. — James Wagner (@JamesWa64222834) April 14, 2019

Some of them called on Sanders and Trump to cut out the "game" of explaining inconvenient statements as simply being "jokes".

How many times will they try to play this game? "Aw, man, I was just joking around" is something every bullied or abused human has heard from people who have been called out for being/doing bad things. https://t.co/QVcoTP6tpM via @HuffPostPol — Daniel Ramirez (@neftalirr) April 14, 2019

Yet another "explanation" on the fly by one of his mouthpieces. I don't remember the last president needing someone CONSTANTLY explaining what was coming out of his mouth contrary to what he said. https://t.co/ipqVL2i0ii — Sam Cooper (@jericat1) April 14, 2019

Many Twitterians couldn't take the spokeswoman's explanation seriously.