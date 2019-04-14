BTS Fans Left Hypnotised as K-Pop Boy Band Makes SNL Debut

Ahead of the much-hyped performance, the South Korean boy band celebrated smashing the YouTube record for the most views in the first 24 hours of its release with the music video for "Boy With Luv", having racked up just over 78 million views.

South Korean boy band BTS celebrated a major milestone by becoming the first K-pop group to act as a musical guest on Saturday Night Live.

Much to the delight of fans, known as the BTS ARMY, the seven-member band, all dressed in suits, took the stage to perform a new single, “Boy With Luv”, featuring American electropop sensation Halsey for the first time.

The singer did not make an appearance for BTS’ SNL debut, but she will join the boys at the Billboard Music Awards on 1 May.

The band also performed their 2018 hit “Mic Drop”, having opted for more colourful and casual clothes for the second song.

#BTSxSNL BTS did great in their SNL performance today! Please check it out for yourself! pic.twitter.com/k2tHxUmwum — MatsuriMizusawaIRL (@IrlMatsuri) 14 апреля 2019 г.

Fans of the K-pop band have been mesmerised by the group’s flawless performance and perfectly coordinated looks:

Man saw a chance

Man took it

Smooth 😂 pic.twitter.com/grQ1zqne4a — Chiminssi 💜 (@Solely_Bangtan) 14 апреля 2019 г.

Singing live with hard choreo is a part of em..proud to be army.. pic.twitter.com/k6AV63ZlCu — JamaisVu stan (@ily__JK__97) 14 апреля 2019 г.

The ENERGY of those performances!! After it was done i didn't realize i was holding my breath! It was AMAZING! — Mee just Me (@mochibtsot7) 14 апреля 2019 г.

I watched @BTS_twt performing mic drop million times but i can't handle what i just watched on #BTSxSNL OMG pic.twitter.com/ZnEhAU9ZOS — Typical BTS ARMY (@Typical_BTSArmy) 14 апреля 2019 г.

This performance was so insane. And Mic drop dance break…My life is complete. #BTSxSNL pic.twitter.com/5vO6bTuy7Z — snimp (@xkucintakamu) 14 апреля 2019 г.

Even those who heard of BTS for the first time were left in awe by the boys’ incredible dance moves in sync:

First time in a long time I actually watched the musical guests. Never heard of BTS but dang they can dance!! Very entertaining! — Lori Burman (@LCBurman) 14 апреля 2019 г.

Not a big fan of the music but them dudes can dance their butts off and know every move on time and in sync!! — Chris Ellington (@Chrispy0515) 14 апреля 2019 г.

Not a fan but they were really impressive! Hands down!! — jonas (@j0nasparas) 14 апреля 2019 г.

This week has been sensational for BTS: the band broke YouTube’s one-day viewing record, notching 78 million views for their collaboration with Halsey and 2 million comments. BTS is expected to hit the road for their worldwide “Love Yourself: Speak Yourself” tour on 3 May.