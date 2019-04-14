BTS Fans Left Hypnotised as K-Pop Boy Band Makes SNL Debut

South Korean boy band BTS celebrated a major milestone by becoming the first K-pop group to act as a musical guest on Saturday Night Live.
The singer did not make an appearance for BTS’ SNL debut, but she will join the boys at the Billboard Music Awards on 1 May.
The band also performed their 2018 hit “Mic Drop”, having opted for more colourful and casual clothes for the second song.
#BTSxSNL BTS did great in their SNL performance today! Please check it out for yourself! pic.twitter.com/k2tHxUmwum— MatsuriMizusawaIRL (@IrlMatsuri) 14 апреля 2019 г.
Fans of the K-pop band have been mesmerised by the group’s flawless performance and perfectly coordinated looks:
Man saw a chance— Chiminssi 💜 (@Solely_Bangtan) 14 апреля 2019 г.
Man took it
Smooth 😂 pic.twitter.com/grQ1zqne4a
Singing live with hard choreo is a part of em..proud to be army.. pic.twitter.com/k6AV63ZlCu— JamaisVu stan (@ily__JK__97) 14 апреля 2019 г.
The ENERGY of those performances!! After it was done i didn't realize i was holding my breath! It was AMAZING!— Mee just Me (@mochibtsot7) 14 апреля 2019 г.
I watched @BTS_twt performing mic drop million times but i can't handle what i just watched on #BTSxSNL OMG pic.twitter.com/ZnEhAU9ZOS— Typical BTS ARMY (@Typical_BTSArmy) 14 апреля 2019 г.
This performance was so insane. And Mic drop dance break…My life is complete. #BTSxSNL pic.twitter.com/5vO6bTuy7Z— snimp (@xkucintakamu) 14 апреля 2019 г.
Even those who heard of BTS for the first time were left in awe by the boys’ incredible dance moves in sync:
First time in a long time I actually watched the musical guests. Never heard of BTS but dang they can dance!! Very entertaining!— Lori Burman (@LCBurman) 14 апреля 2019 г.
Not a big fan of the music but them dudes can dance their butts off and know every move on time and in sync!!— Chris Ellington (@Chrispy0515) 14 апреля 2019 г.
Not a fan but they were really impressive! Hands down!!— jonas (@j0nasparas) 14 апреля 2019 г.
This week has been sensational for BTS: the band broke YouTube’s one-day viewing record, notching 78 million views for their collaboration with Halsey and 2 million comments. BTS is expected to hit the road for their worldwide “Love Yourself: Speak Yourself” tour on 3 May.
