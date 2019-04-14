WATCH: Selena Gomez Makes Surprise Appearance With Cardi B at Coachella Festival

This is Gomez’s first appearance on stage since having kidney transplant surgery last year.

US singer and actress Selena Gomez made a surprise onstage appearance joining Cardi B and Ozuna for their song "Taki Taki" at the Coachella music festival.

This is Gomez's first onstage appearance since her hospitalization last year. Gomez, diagnosed with lupus, underwent a kidney transplant. Later, she sought mental health treatment, a Fox report stated. This is also her first appearance at Coachella.

Cardi B posted a photo of Gomez and Ozuna, joined by DJ Snake, in her Instagram account.

​"Coachella and I love them," the caption reads.

"I'm very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn't promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of," Gomez posted to her Instagram account last year before undergoing a kidney transplant. The post was accompanied with a photo of her holding hands with actress Francia Raisa, who donated the kidney.

can you believe selena Gomez invented Coachella last night pic.twitter.com/IrCn2irbKj — mel🇨🇷 4.26🌻 (@jetblacktaylena) 13 апреля 2019 г.

​"So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health," Gomez wrote at the time.

Gomez will star in an upcoming Jim Jarmusch zombie movie ‘Dead Don't Die,' which will open at the annual Festival de Cannes film event later this year. The movie features a galaxy of major Hollywood names, including Bill Murray, Chloe Sevigny, Adam Driver, Tilda Swinton, Steve Buscemi, Danny Glover and Iggy Pop. Gomez recently performed as a voice actor in Universal's "The Voyage of Doctor Dolittle," alongside Robert Downey Jr.