Netizens Sure Meghan Markle 'Owns' Baby Privacy Amid Rumours of Successful Birth

In light of increased privacy around the would-be royal parents, speculation is running high about when exactly the baby is due, or, if, just incidentally, the proud couple’s first-born has already arrived and is receiving an affectionate welcome in the bosom of the family.

While Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are anticipating the arrival of their first-born, rumours have it that the royal couple might have already become parents, largely in light of an ambiguous statement that Buckingham Palace released on Thursday, stating that the couple’s plans around the birth will be held privately.

The stance, along with rumours in general have gained special attention online, with netizens reposting the assumptions as well as eagerly speculating about whether a royal member, who lives largely on British taxpayers’ money, is entitled to privacy around child birth.

Many suggested she is not:

Wonder if shes in hollywood will she keep or private? — geraldyn (@geraldy18778506) 13 апреля 2019 г.

“Women NEED to be in control of their bodies, pregnancies and how they give birth!!!!”



Aye, but Meghan Markle HAS to tell you when she’s had her baby and more details bc you pay tax (which, believe it or not, doesn’t mean it’s your god given right to know fuck all)🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️ https://t.co/SzQOOzP8u9 — SZWÉ🐙 (@SizweCh) 13 апреля 2019 г.

… but a great deal more stood up in Meghan’s defence, arguing that she and her husband “own” the sweet intimate moment:

One even brought up an “ugly conspiracy theory” on the subject:

An ugly conspiracy theory has given birth to Meghan Markle pregnancy truthers convinced Meghan and Harry will Amazon Prime a baby to Frogmore Cottage. JK but also not. https://t.co/VKW5T0LT5l — Maia Efrem (@maiaefrem) 12 апреля 2019 г.

Another summed up on the rumours, saying Meghan doesn’t want to freshen up in absolutely no time and pose for happy pictures wearing heels just hours after the baby’s birth:

So Meghan doesn't want to have to get a blowdry and a manicure and pose for millions of people hours after she's just given birth to her first baby? Weird. https://t.co/TxUw6qZhKx — Olivia Petter (@Oliviapetter1) 11 апреля 2019 г.

with the introduction of the former Meghan Markle into the RF, the UK has made that money back and then some. be grateful that her mere presence is making Britain relevant again, which is a boon to tourism, which puts money in the country's coffers. you don't own her privacy. — YouzaHatah (@YouzaHatah) 11 апреля 2019 г.

The Lindo Wing is hugely outdated. Diana should’ve never given the press what they wanted by starting it all off, and for Kate & William to follow suit is just typical of them. I’m so glad that Harry & Meghan have decided to do it all in the privacy of their own settlement 🥰 pic.twitter.com/gun6ZvU9vL — the duchess (@MarkleDuchess) 11 апреля 2019 г.

On Thursday, Buckingham Place’s official statement arrived to address the widely spread contemplation, but appeared only to add to the confusion:

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very grateful for the goodwill they have received from people throughout the United Kingdom and around the world as they prepare to welcome their baby”, the statement read.

It further focused on a separate message from Meghan and Harry:

“Their Royal Highnesses have taken a personal decision to keep the plans around the arrival of their baby private”.

The finishing part sounded even vaguer: “The Duke and Duchess look forward to sharing the exciting news with everyone once they have had an opportunity to celebrate privately as a new family", which led some to think that the baby had already arrived.

Even more so, since Meghan and Harry have recently taken multiple steps to guarantee the great degree of privacy that they previously had. The couple made headlines several months ago as they moved out of Kensington Palace, where they lived side by side with Kate and Prince William, favouring a more secluded place — Frogmore Cottage, their own home in Windsor.

Separately, it’s been widely reported recently that the Duchess of Sussex won’t give birth in the Lindo Wing like her sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, and a whole generation of other royals.

They are among the BEST in the WORLD but NEITHER has been given the leading role in Meghan’s care.



And she has politely declined their services as lead physicians for the birth.



Meghan Markle 'SNUBS the Queen's doctors for her birth https://t.co/L61nc4L7jf via @MailOnline — Flourish gratitude (@song_title) 7 апреля 2019 г.

Yet, some other facts from the past weeks seem to indicate that the royal baby is still not here, but is coming shortly — that, for instance, Meghan was last seen in public on 19 March, when she visited New Zealand House with Prince Harry to pay tribute to those killed in the Christchurch massacre. Beginning the next day, on 20 March, Meghan is known to have gone on her maternity leave, which means that nearly a month had passed before the Palace statement arrived.

In Prince William’s family, Kate Middleton’s latest pregnancy with Prince Louis, for instance, spanned exactly a month after she temporarily suspended her royal duties, which may hint at Meghan’s due date – around 20 April. This notably aligns with what Meghan herself replied to a reporter’s question with last year: she said at the time that they were expecting the baby towards the end of April.

Whatever is true, it seems that the public will have to wait until their Royal Highnesses decide to share their happy news with the rest of the world.