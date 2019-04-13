Register
21:14 GMT +313 April 2019
    Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex smile during their visit to the National Kiwi Hatchery at Rainbow Springs in Rotorua, New Zealand, Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018

    Netizens Sure Meghan Markle 'Owns' Baby Privacy Amid Rumours of Successful Birth

    In light of increased privacy around the would-be royal parents, speculation is running high about when exactly the baby is due, or, if, just incidentally, the proud couple’s first-born has already arrived and is receiving an affectionate welcome in the bosom of the family.

    While Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are anticipating the arrival of their first-born, rumours have it that the royal couple might have already become parents, largely in light of an ambiguous statement that Buckingham Palace released on Thursday, stating that the couple’s plans around the birth will be held privately.

    The stance, along with rumours in general have gained special attention online, with netizens reposting the assumptions as well as eagerly speculating about whether a royal member, who lives largely on British taxpayers’ money, is entitled to privacy around child birth. 

    Many suggested she is not:

    … but a great deal more stood up in Meghan’s defence, arguing that she and her husband “own” the sweet intimate moment:

    One even brought up an “ugly conspiracy theory” on the subject:

    Another summed up on the rumours, saying Meghan doesn’t want to freshen up in absolutely no time and pose for happy pictures wearing heels just hours after the baby’s birth:

    On Thursday, Buckingham Place’s official statement arrived to address the widely spread contemplation, but appeared only to add to the confusion:

     “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very grateful for the goodwill they have received from people throughout the United Kingdom and around the world as they prepare to welcome their baby”, the statement read.

    It further focused on a separate message from Meghan and Harry:

    “Their Royal Highnesses have taken a personal decision to keep the plans around the arrival of their baby private”.

    The finishing part sounded even vaguer: “The Duke and Duchess look forward to sharing the exciting news with everyone once they have had an opportunity to celebrate privately as a new family", which led some to think that the baby had already arrived.

    Even more so, since Meghan and Harry have recently taken multiple steps to guarantee the great degree of privacy that they previously had. The couple made headlines several months ago as they moved out of Kensington Palace, where they lived side by side with Kate and Prince William, favouring a more secluded place — Frogmore Cottage, their own home in Windsor.

    Separately, it’s been widely reported recently that the Duchess of Sussex won’t give birth in the Lindo Wing like her sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, and a whole generation of other royals.

    Yet, some other facts from the past weeks seem to indicate that the royal baby is still not here, but is coming shortly — that, for instance, Meghan was last seen in public on 19 March, when she visited New Zealand House with Prince Harry to pay tribute to those killed in the Christchurch massacre. Beginning the next day, on 20 March, Meghan is known to have gone on her maternity leave, which means that nearly a month had passed before the Palace statement arrived.

    In Prince William’s family, Kate Middleton’s latest pregnancy with Prince Louis, for instance, spanned exactly a month after she temporarily suspended her royal duties, which may hint at Meghan’s due date –  around 20 April. This notably aligns with what Meghan herself replied to a reporter’s question with last year: she said at the time that they were expecting the baby towards the end of April.

    Whatever is true, it seems that the public will have to wait until their Royal Highnesses decide to share their happy news with the rest of the world.

