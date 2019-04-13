Register
12:09 GMT +313 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    PewDiePie

    Fans Agog: PewDiePie to Go LIVE on Blockchain Upstart Amid YouTube Ban Petition

    © Photo: pewdiepie/instagram
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 11

    The Swedish independent content creator has already won the hearts and minds of almost 94 million YouTube users, and now he's trying to gain a foothold on a relatively small - but promising - livestreaming platform.

    Starting 14 April, the king of YouTube, PewDiePie, will extend his reach to DLive, a livestreaming platform powered by blockchain technology as part of a newly-minted partnership, under which the vlogger will exclusively present weekly live-streams.

    READ MORE: PewDiePie's 'Congratulations' Diss on T-Series Winning Likes Despite India's Ban

    With roughly 3 million monthly active users and some 35,000 active streamers, DLive promises better terms for individual creators than other major platforms: its unique approach envisages providing a rewards system for their streamers and viewers.

    As part of it, content creators and viewers earn Lino Points — the cryptocurrency of the Lino Network blockchain-based system — for their participation and contribution to DLive.

    "I’m excited to start live-streaming again regularly. DLive is great for me because I’m treated like a real partner just like all of the other streamers on their unique platform", Pewds said in a statement.

    In a Tuesday video, the YouTube sensation promised to donate up to $50,000 in Lino tokens during his first DLive live-stream to other creators on the platform in order to encourage more uptake.

    "DLive is a place where instead of competing against each other, it benefits creators to support one another. With no platform cuts, we incentivise everyone to create the highest quality content for viewers. PewDiePie has always been a fierce advocate for the value that creators bring with their hard work, time, and effort, and he believes in DLive's vision. Our livestreaming platform has the potential to forever change how creators are represented in this industry, and we're proud to have PewDiePie help us lead this charge", said Wilson Wei, Co-Founder of Lino Network. 

    PewDiePie
    © Photo: pewdiepie/instagram
    Indian Court Reportedly Orders PewDiePie Tracks on T-Series to be Removed for 'Racism'
    Felix Kjellberg, a.k.a. PewDiePie, has amassed an army of almost 94 million subscribers on YouTube, making him so far the biggest individual creator on the video hosting platform.

    But for a year now, Pewds has been bogged down in a back-and-forth battle with India’s largest music label and movie studio T-Series for the most subscribed YouTube channel. 

    Given that T-Series has repeatedly managed to briefly dethrone him, Kjellberg's move towards DLive may be seen as a great opportunity to solidify his fanbase.

    "This was a really good fit for him. This platform is able to support creators, in terms of the revenue share, in a way that is hugely favorable to the creator", Kat Peterson, a member of Pewds' management team, said, adding that Kjellberg will donate Lino Points to other DLive creators "to get everybody on the platform excited that he’s there".

    Social media users are extremely excited at the news and can't wait for his first live-stream, which kicks off on 14 April:

    PewDiePie's decision came shortly after the launch of a Change.org petition, which called for removing the vlogger from YouTube permanently for what has been branded as "white supremacist" content.

    PewDiePie
    © YouTube / pewdiepie
    Fans Ecstatic as PewDiePie Makes 'Comeback of Godd*mn Century' With 93 Mln Subs
    The petition, which has already gained over 83,800 signatures, emerged in the aftermath of the New Zealand mosque attacks that killed 50 people last month. The Christchurch gunman livestreamed the carnage on Facebook and encouraged viewers to "subcribe to PewDiePie" just minutes before going on a shooting rampage.

    The reasons why Kjellberg should be banned from the platform included, among many others, the YouTuber's alleged use of racial slurs, hiring people to say the N-word, and alleged rape jokes.

    While dismissing the accusations, Pewds admitted that he's "stepped too far" at times, as was the case when he paid Indian men on the freelance website Fiverr to hold signs that read "death to all Jews" just to learn how far they would go for money.

    "If you don't know anything about me and you don't know anything to challenge these points then obviously it paints a really bad picture of me that just isn't true or at least accurate or anywhere near accurate", he said.

    Related:

    PewDiePie's 'Congratulations' Diss on T-Series Winning Likes Despite India's Ban
    Indian Court Reportedly Orders PewDiePie Tracks on T-Series to be Removed
    PewDiePie Roasts Petition to Ban Him on YouTube for 'White Supremacist' Content
    Fans Ecstatic as PewDiePie Makes 'Comeback of Godd*mn Century' With 93 Mln Subs
    PewDiePie Mocks Copyright in his Dr Phil Video, Mulls Going to Court (PHOTOS)
    PewDiePie's DISS Videos Blocked in India After Court Order - Report
    Tags:
    T-Series, YouTube channel, crypto, content, vlogger, contribution, cryptocurrencies, Livestreaming, Livestream, Blockchain, blockchain technology, Youtube, white suprematism, battle, subscribers, donation, video, platform, petition, partnership, PewDiePie, India, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Yuri Gagarin: A Look Back at the First Man in Space
    Yuri Gagarin: A Look Back at the First Man in Space
    Assange Arrest: The Aftermath
    Assange Arrest: The Aftermath
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse