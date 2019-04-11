Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport Adds MOON to List of Destinations (PHOTOS)

Israel plans to become the fourth nation to land a spacecraft on the Moon after Russia, the United States, and China with its first mission to the Earth's only permanent natural satellite.

The country's main airport has included an impending flight to the moon in the landing schedule, which is expected to take place on the evening of 11 April.

On the online board of Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion Airport there is written the landing of the Israeli spacecraft Beresheet ("Genesis" or "Origin" in Hebrew) at 22:00 (19:00 GMT) next to flights from Istanbul and Madrid and the proviso that the time is "not final".

The organisers of the lunar expedition say that the landing of the unmanned spacecraft, which is already in the Moon's orbit, is expected to take place at about 22:25.

After landing, the spacecraft will bounce some 500 metres along the Moon's surface, taking panoramic photos and measure its magnetic field.