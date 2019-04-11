Register
18:57 GMT +311 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Kim Kardashian West attends the Tiffany & Co. 2018 Blue Book Collection: The Four Seasons of Tiffany celebration at Studio 525 on Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018, in New York.

    Twitter Furore as Kim Kardashian Announces Plans to Become Lawyer

    © AP Photo / Evan Agostini
    Viral
    Get short URL
    112

    The reality TV star and Instagram influencer with millions of followers has often been slammed for gaining fame without having any particular talents or achievements. However, she has recently made headlines as an activist for prison reform and seems to be intent on proving that the sky is the limit.

    Kim Kardashian, who is used to stirring her fandom with daring photos and fashion line launches, has dropped a news bomb of another kind. One of the brightest stars on the reality TV hit “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” has revealed that she has started studying to become a lawyer, aspiring to take the bar exam in 2022.

    Kardashian West told the fashion magazine Vogue that she is planning a four-year apprenticeship with a law firm in San Francisco under a special Californian programme for those without qualifications. According to The Hill, she is expected to take the so-called “baby bar” later this year and will be allowed to study for three more years, if she passes it. Studying criminal law, it turns out, has not been a challenge for her.

    "The first year of law school, you have to cover three subjects: criminal law, torts and contracts. To me, torts is the most confusing, contracts the most boring, and criminal law I can do in my sleep – I took my first test and got 100. Super easy for me", she revealed.

    The love for law seems to run in her blood, as her late father, Robert Kardashian, was a prominent Los Angeles lawyer, defending, among other clients, O.J. Simpson, who was acquitted for double murder.

    READ MORE: Ms. West Goes to Washington: Kim Kardashian Talks Prison Reform at White House

    However, the turning point for the 38-year-old mother of three, who dropped out of college, turned out to be her recent efforts concerning prison reform, which eventually led her to the White House and a meeting with US President Donald Trump.

    “The White House called me to advise to help change the system of clemency, and I’m sitting in the Roosevelt Room with, like, a judge who had sentenced criminals and a lot of really powerful people and I just sat there, like, 'oh, s**t. I need to know more'. I would say what I had to say about the human side and why this is so unfair”, she told the magazine.

    Kardashian noted that although she had always known her role, she felt like she “wanted to be able to fight for people who have paid their dues to society”.

    “I just felt like the system could be so different, and I wanted to fight to fix it, and if I knew more, I could do more", she explained.

    While the Instagram diva indicated that she is not worried about the reaction she might receive, social media went crazy over her announcement.

    Some applauded her dedication and slammed critics.

    Others just had fun joking about the bombshell taking the bar.

    Related:

    'CULTURE APPROPRIATION’: Outrage as Kim Kardashian Dons Indian Headpiece
    Kim Kardashian Reveals How Her Kids 'Faked' Her DEATH to Scare Kanye West
    Kim Kardashian at White House Again to Argue for Drug Conviction Clemency
    Ms. West Goes to Washington: Kim Kardashian Talks Prison Reform at White House
    Tags:
    law, social media reactions, prison reform, education, clemency, White House, OJ Simpson, Kim Kardashian, California, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Top Secret: Explore Mysteries of Soviet Vault That Hosted Classified Data
    Top Secret: Explore Mysteries of Soviet Vault That Hosted Classified Data
    Post-Resignation Revisionists?
    Post-Resignation Revisionists?
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse