Twitter Furore as Kim Kardashian Announces Plans to Become Lawyer

The reality TV star and Instagram influencer with millions of followers has often been slammed for gaining fame without having any particular talents or achievements. However, she has recently made headlines as an activist for prison reform and seems to be intent on proving that the sky is the limit.

Kim Kardashian, who is used to stirring her fandom with daring photos and fashion line launches, has dropped a news bomb of another kind. One of the brightest stars on the reality TV hit “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” has revealed that she has started studying to become a lawyer, aspiring to take the bar exam in 2022.

Kardashian West told the fashion magazine Vogue that she is planning a four-year apprenticeship with a law firm in San Francisco under a special Californian programme for those without qualifications. According to The Hill, she is expected to take the so-called “baby bar” later this year and will be allowed to study for three more years, if she passes it. Studying criminal law, it turns out, has not been a challenge for her.

"The first year of law school, you have to cover three subjects: criminal law, torts and contracts. To me, torts is the most confusing, contracts the most boring, and criminal law I can do in my sleep – I took my first test and got 100. Super easy for me", she revealed.

The love for law seems to run in her blood, as her late father, Robert Kardashian, was a prominent Los Angeles lawyer, defending, among other clients, O.J. Simpson, who was acquitted for double murder.

However, the turning point for the 38-year-old mother of three, who dropped out of college, turned out to be her recent efforts concerning prison reform, which eventually led her to the White House and a meeting with US President Donald Trump.

“The White House called me to advise to help change the system of clemency, and I’m sitting in the Roosevelt Room with, like, a judge who had sentenced criminals and a lot of really powerful people and I just sat there, like, 'oh, s**t. I need to know more'. I would say what I had to say about the human side and why this is so unfair”, she told the magazine.

Kardashian noted that although she had always known her role, she felt like she “wanted to be able to fight for people who have paid their dues to society”.

“I just felt like the system could be so different, and I wanted to fight to fix it, and if I knew more, I could do more", she explained.

While the Instagram diva indicated that she is not worried about the reaction she might receive, social media went crazy over her announcement.

Some applauded her dedication and slammed critics.

