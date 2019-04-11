Register
15:48 GMT +311 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    UFO riddle as mysterious 'plane' splits into six and vanishes

    SHOCK as 'Mystery Craft Splits Into Six Vehicles' Before VANISHING Into Thin Air

    © Photo: YouTube/Pen News
    Viral
    Get short URL
    428

    Kim at first thought it was an ordinary passenger plane flying a stone’s throw from his, but quickly dismissed the idea.

    Passenger Lucas Kim was left baffled while on board a plane travelling from Seoul, South Korea to Thailand, when he caught a glimpse of what he first thought was some mysterious “craft” split into six pieces that was hurtling towards the Earth just outside his window, before vanishing away.

    As he first saw an “object” flying parallel to one of the wings, he promptly filmed it, trying to zoom in on the flickering light, which seconds later appeared to dismantle, thereby forming six different dots moving along in twos.

    Although Lucas first assumed that another plane was proceeding with its journey side by side with his, he quickly ruled this out, since “it was rare to see another plane flying next to your own”. Upon closer examination, he discovered that the “pulsating greenish-yellowish light” that the video depicted in poor quality was not a plane, but six separate vehicles.

    “That was the only time I have seen something like this”, Kim was quoted by Pen News as saying.

    Viewers have told Lucas that they think the mysterious sight is best explained by reflected light from his own plane’s wing; however, this explanation doesn’t seem convincing enough to him.

    “You can believe anything you want, but I truly think I encountered a UFO”, the South Korean native noted later.

    “The word UFO does not mean it’s 100% alien, it simply means flying objects that we don’t recognise”, he added.

    Another type of conspiracy theory was also brought up, with Kim assuming that it could be “some crazy Russian spy plane”. Yet the extra-terrestrial life supposition tops his list of versions:

    “I am a Christian and I'm sure God gave us all of this universe to explore", he added.

    “So I don’t think there are other thinking species like us out there, but there might be different animals on other planets”.

    Related:

    N Korean Media Warns of 'Catastrophic Consequences' as F-35s Delivered to South
    South Korean President's Approval Rating Falls to Record Low 43% - Poll
    Upright Bear Appears to Mock Humans at South Korean Park
    Tags:
    conspiracy, plane, aircraft, South Korea
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Iran's Revolutionary Guards March During a Military Parade
    Still Marching On: Iran's Revolutionary Guard in Action Amid Fresh US Move
    Post-Resignation Revisionists?
    Post-Resignation Revisionists?
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse