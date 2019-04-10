'That's No Moon': Black Hole Photo Triggers Meme Star Wars

The historical photo of one of the most mysterious things in the world ended up being compared to doughnuts, a gate to hell and the “Eye of Sauron”.

As triumphant scientists finally presented the public with the first photograph of a black hole in human history, many social media users reacted to this monumental occurrence like they usually do – by making memes.

Looking at the photo of the enigmatic celestial body whose kind captivated the imagination of scientists and science fiction writers for decades, netizens joked about what that sinister black shape surrounded by a fiery ring remind them off.

My face when I saw the black hole pic.twitter.com/yIbCpQkbUW — Jacob Aron (@jjaron) 10 апреля 2019 г.

I am sure the spatial resolution of the #blackhole images will get better in future. pic.twitter.com/uN9lmN9fGe — Fakhar Khalid (@FakharKhalid) 10 апреля 2019 г.

The photo of the black hole is blurry, but if you zoom and enhance then you can see its full destructive power pic.twitter.com/c1wPV0vmrC — Mark Doherty (@dohertymark) 10 апреля 2019 г.

​A number of people also threw in some pop culture references for good measure.

Researchers Announce First Ever Image Of Black Hole pic.twitter.com/HYjApwYxZ6 — doom_txt (@doom_txt) 10 апреля 2019 г.

​Others opted for more macabre parallels.