Trump REVEALS How Egypt's Wonder of the World Amazed Melania (PHOTOS)

The US president made the comments during his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah al-Sisi’s recent visit to the White House, where the two focused on bilateral security and trade.

Speaking to reporters ahead of his talks with Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in Washington on Tuesday, US President Donald Trump specifically mentioned his spouse Melania’s visit to Egypt in October 2018, during which she, in particular, enjoyed the sightseeing of the pyramids.

Trump underscored that the FLOTUS was “treated beautifully” in Egypt but that “maybe even more importantly, what she saw with the Pyramids was — you could call it the seventh wonder or the eighth wonder of the world”.

“She thought it was incredible. She thought it was one of the most incredible things she’s seen. And we have lots of pictures, and that was great day and a great moment to see the Pyramids — the Great Pyramids”, Trump added.

An unbelievable experience visiting the Great Pyramid and Sphinx in #Egypt last week. Thank you President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi & First Lady Entissar Amer for welcoming me with such warm hospitality. #FLOTUSinAfrica2018 pic.twitter.com/S0MfdSJv2j — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) 12 октября 2018 г.

He expressed hope that “a lot of people will be going and looking” at the Pyramids, reiterating that Melania was “not easily impressed; she was very impressed”.

Separately, Trump underscored that “we've never had a better relationship, Egypt and the United States, than we do right now”, adding that he and Sisi would discuss military and trade during the White House meeting.

When asked about Sisi's efforts to stay in power until 2034, Trump touted the Egyptian President as a “great person” who is doing a “great job”.