Smack, No Down: WATCH WWE Champ Becky Lynch’s Post-Match Brawl With Lacey Evans

Becky Lynch’s Monday night triumph, in which she managed to prevail against Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair and secure both the WWE Raw and WWE SmackDown Women’s Championships for herself, ended with a shocking twist when she was suddenly confronted by Lacey Evans.

Just as Lynch finished her victory speech, Evans walked up to her and engaged her in a staring contest for a few brief moments and then suddenly punched The Man right in the face.

Looking stunned for seconds, Lynch quickly recovered and threw herself at Evans who already started strutting away, with Lacey managing to hold her own in the ensuing brawl despite wearing heels.

The ensuing scuffle, which was eventually broken up by staff, did not go unnoticed by the social media audience, prompting talk about a possible feud between the two wrestlers.

