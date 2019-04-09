Register
17:41 GMT +309 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Person Holding Airsoft Gun

    Millionaire Wants to Stage Real-Live Last Man Standing Event on Private Island

    CC0
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 04

    A lonely island, a hundred people, ammo and a hefty jackpot is what it takes to turn a video game scenario into reality. Only one of them will survive - not literally though - and the prize is worth fighting for. Would you dare to try?

    An anonimous Croesus is looking to twist an island into an arena for a ‘battle royale' competition — and is searching for adventure-seekers to make it happen.

    According to an announcement placed on HushHush.com, an online luxury marketplace for the mega rich, the millionaire needs as many as 100 people, who will fight for the £100,000 ($130,000) prize during a three-day event.

    Screenshot from Rape Day Video Game
    © Twitter/Kotaku
    Violent New Video Game 'Rape Day' Slammed For Glorifying Sexual Assault (PHOTOS)

    They will be equipped with Airsoft guns, ammo and touch-sensitive system for to make the game safe and fair.

    The manhunt across the island is set to last 12 hours each day. The organisers appear to give much consideration to safety, as they promise to provide food and all the necessary equipment, including that for overnight camping.

    Apart from the hundred volunteers, the organisers need a game-maker who will help them design the arena.

    "Battle royale games have become incredibly popular over the last few years ago and our customer is a huge fan who wants to make the game a reality in the safest way possible. If the championship is a success this year, it's something he wants to make an annual event moving forward, which is very exciting!" said HushHush founder Aaron Harpin.

    "If you're a fan of last-person-standing movies and games, it'll be a great opportunity to have a once in a lifetime experience and earn a significant amount of money. However, to get there, our concierge team needs some help to make it a reality. The first thing we need is a talented game-maker to help us make the event as realistic as possible."

    The deadline for registrations is 22 April, and an application form can be accessed via this link.

    Battle royale is a relatively new but already hugely popular video game genre. The top popular games are PUBG, Fortnite and Apex Legends. They all employ the same concept: up to a hundred players are dropped onto one huge map and kill each other until there remains the only survivor.

    One feature that is quite difficult to have in real life is a circle that gradually closes in on a random point on the map, making the space tighter and tighter as the match goes on and making players engage in combat.

    Related:

    Danish Armed Forces Eye Nimble-Fingered Gamers as Future Soldiers
    Fortnite Gamer Allegedly Abuses, Streams Pregnant Partner, Refuses to Apologise
    CoD Pro Gamer Who Dumped Hot Weather Girl for Career Loses Two Matches in Row
    Cold Front: Mexico's Sexiest Weather Girl Opens Up About Being Dumped by Gamer
    Tags:
    battle royale, Beyond Politics, video game, island, PUBG, Fortnite
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Iran's Revolutionary Guards March During a Military Parade
    Still Marching On: Iran's Revolutionary Guard in Action Amid Fresh US Move
    Post-Resignation Revisionists?
    Post-Resignation Revisionists?
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse