Clinton Slams Trump's 'Cruelty' to Migrants, Reminded of Libya Crimes Online

The former presidential candidate and Obama-era secretary of state waded into trouble on Twitter after commenting on the resignation of Homeland Security chief Kirstjen Nielsen, whose efforts to secure the US' southern border with Mexico have been broadly attacked by Democrats for their alleged "cruelty."

Hillary Clinton weighed in on Nielsen's resignation online on Monday, saying the Trump administration's "dehumanisation and cruelty toward migrants will not stop" after she's gone, since it's their "principal policy."

Let's be clear: This administration's dehumanization and cruelty toward migrants will not stop after Kirstjen Nielsen leaves office. It is their principal policy. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) 8 апреля 2019 г.

The tweet immediately sparked a debate, with supporters thanking Clinton for her principled position and agreeing that with Nielsen gone, things will only get worse.

As usual Hillary, you are sound and right on point. — Vote Dem for the Planet (@Brasilmagic) 8 апреля 2019 г.

It's a horrifying thought, but Kirstjen Nielsen actually stood up against some of Trump's demands. Now Stephen Miller is in control, and we have more to worry about than just his spray-on hair. — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) 8 апреля 2019 г.

It will only get worse. This is why we all need to vote in 2020. For the children!! — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) 8 апреля 2019 г.

Every day I imagine what it would be like to have a President who loves children, animals, art, culture, equality, education and caring for our beautiful Earth. That President is of course you. #AlwaysWithHer — Gretchen Baer (@gretchenbaer) 8 апреля 2019 г.

Others recalled the Clintons' own record of "dehumanisation and cruelty," however, reminding the former first lady and secretary of state of her husband's transgressions, the devastating impact of US sanctions against Iraq on Iraqi children in the 1990s, and Hillary Clinton's personal role in lobbying for the 2011 US airstrikes against Libya, which led to a humanitarian catastrophe in that country.

Remember when Bill and Hillary murdered 500,000 Iraq children with sanctions that were war crimes? #CognitiveDissonance https://t.co/SIn2jSI1US — Adaya77 (@Adaya77) 8 апреля 2019 г.

Would that be like your "crimes against children" didn't stop when YOU left office?



Asking for a friend. pic.twitter.com/toEzCuEojV — Addrian 🇺🇸 ⭐⭐⭐ (@AddrianStorm) 8 апреля 2019 г.

In 2014 you said children who came illegally should be deported



As a senator you voted for a partial BORDER WALL in 2006



In an interview you said “ I am…adamantly against illegal immigrants…Certainly we've got to do more at our borders”



The pot calls the kettle black — Ötter de terreur (@otter_de) 8 апреля 2019 г.

Others recalled that the Trump administration's policy of illegal immigrants was a continuation of policy began under President Bill Clinton and continued under President Obama, or argued that it wasn't "cruel" to ask would-be immigrants to respect US laws.

Let’s be clear: the policy was implemented by your husband and continued by @BarackObama. Didn’t hear you bitching then. — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) 8 апреля 2019 г.

I will just leave this here…. Who was in office in 2014? Asking for a friend….. pic.twitter.com/lx763SkSLa — Just Jeff 🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@bahamamills) 8 апреля 2019 г.

I don’t have the time or space to explain how ridiculous this statement is! Most obvious is the use of “migrants” THEY R ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS!



Dehumanizing? Cruel? Killing a baby with a beating heart is cruel, not asking someone to respect our laws! #BuildTheWall #WinningBigly pic.twitter.com/ojxUlcNW9U — 🕯Rising Rose🌹 (@RisingRose71) 8 апреля 2019 г.

When you & billy spoke against illegals it was OK. No president has done a dam thing about illegals during their time in office, yet all criticize prior & current presidents. The illegal immigrants ball has been kicked down the road by all presidents & now it’s Trumps fault. — What’s_a_True_Democrat (@WDemocrate) 8 апреля 2019 г.

Hillary Clinton served as secretary of state from 2009-2013, lobbying in favour of the 2011 NATO-led bombing campaign against Libya, and supporting militants seeking to oust Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad starting in 2012. Clinton became the Democratic nominee for president in 2016, defeating Democratic rival Bernie Sanders but losing to Trump in the November 2016 elections. Between 1993 and 2001, Clinton served as first lady of the United States, supporting her husband's decision to bomb Yugoslavia in 1999 at the height of the Lewinsky scandal. From 2001-2009, she served as a senator from the state of New York, where she voted in favour of the 2003 Iraq invasion.