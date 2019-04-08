Clinton Slams Trump's 'Cruelty' to Migrants, Reminded of Libya Crimes Online

Hillary Clinton weighed in on Nielsen's resignation online on Monday, saying the Trump administration's "dehumanisation and cruelty toward migrants will not stop" after she's gone, since it's their "principal policy."
Let's be clear: This administration's dehumanization and cruelty toward migrants will not stop after Kirstjen Nielsen leaves office. It is their principal policy.— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) 8 апреля 2019 г.
The tweet immediately sparked a debate, with supporters thanking Clinton for her principled position and agreeing that with Nielsen gone, things will only get worse.
As usual Hillary, you are sound and right on point.— Vote Dem for the Planet (@Brasilmagic) 8 апреля 2019 г.
It's a horrifying thought, but Kirstjen Nielsen actually stood up against some of Trump's demands. Now Stephen Miller is in control, and we have more to worry about than just his spray-on hair.— Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) 8 апреля 2019 г.
It will only get worse. This is why we all need to vote in 2020. For the children!!— Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) 8 апреля 2019 г.
Every day I imagine what it would be like to have a President who loves children, animals, art, culture, equality, education and caring for our beautiful Earth. That President is of course you. #AlwaysWithHer— Gretchen Baer (@gretchenbaer) 8 апреля 2019 г.
Others recalled the Clintons' own record of "dehumanisation and cruelty," however, reminding the former first lady and secretary of state of her husband's transgressions, the devastating impact of US sanctions against Iraq on Iraqi children in the 1990s, and Hillary Clinton's personal role in lobbying for the 2011 US airstrikes against Libya, which led to a humanitarian catastrophe in that country.
Remember when Bill and Hillary murdered 500,000 Iraq children with sanctions that were war crimes? #CognitiveDissonance https://t.co/SIn2jSI1US— Adaya77 (@Adaya77) 8 апреля 2019 г.
Let’s be clear: You helped create a catastrophe in #Libya https://t.co/YArJuD8QgD— Curtis Thompson (@curtis91324) 8 апреля 2019 г.
How’s Haiti? pic.twitter.com/88sh4VkoE9— Douglas Karr (@douglaskarr) 8 апреля 2019 г.
Would that be like your "crimes against children" didn't stop when YOU left office?— Addrian 🇺🇸 ⭐⭐⭐ (@AddrianStorm) 8 апреля 2019 г.
Asking for a friend. pic.twitter.com/toEzCuEojV
In 2014 you said children who came illegally should be deported— Ötter de terreur (@otter_de) 8 апреля 2019 г.
As a senator you voted for a partial BORDER WALL in 2006
In an interview you said “ I am…adamantly against illegal immigrants…Certainly we've got to do more at our borders”
The pot calls the kettle black
Let’s be clear: the policy was implemented by your husband and continued by @BarackObama. Didn’t hear you bitching then.— Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) 8 апреля 2019 г.
I will just leave this here…. Who was in office in 2014? Asking for a friend….. pic.twitter.com/lx763SkSLa— Just Jeff 🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@bahamamills) 8 апреля 2019 г.
I don’t have the time or space to explain how ridiculous this statement is! Most obvious is the use of “migrants” THEY R ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS!— 🕯Rising Rose🌹 (@RisingRose71) 8 апреля 2019 г.
Dehumanizing? Cruel? Killing a baby with a beating heart is cruel, not asking someone to respect our laws! #BuildTheWall #WinningBigly pic.twitter.com/ojxUlcNW9U
When you & billy spoke against illegals it was OK. No president has done a dam thing about illegals during their time in office, yet all criticize prior & current presidents. The illegal immigrants ball has been kicked down the road by all presidents & now it’s Trumps fault.— What’s_a_True_Democrat (@WDemocrate) 8 апреля 2019 г.
