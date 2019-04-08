Register
18:46 GMT +308 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    NASA's AZURE Rocket Launch (screenshot from time-lapse)

    'Alien Attack' Spotted in Night Sky Leaves Norwegians Baffled (PHOTO, VIDEO)

    © Photo: Michael Theusner
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 11

    An extraordinarily vivid light display in the Norwegian skies has left locals dazed and confused, generating all sorts of speculation, from an "alien attack" to UFOs.

    Norwegian police have received many reports of the mysterious lights appearing in the night sky this weekend, the local Vesteraalens Avis newspaper reported.

    Flabbergasted locals reported having seen something like flying saucers flying in a oddly-shaped pattern as two orange dots appeared in the sky, followed by large expanding glowing clouds of purple and green lights on Saturday night.

    "When strange lights and colourful, expanding clouds appeared, I first did not have an explanation for", Michael Theusner, who captured a time-lapse of the footage while recording the Northern Lights, explained in the description of his YouTube video of the event. "It looked like an alien attack", he added.

    "Jesus Christ… sitting here and enjoying myself with a well-deserved Munkholm Light after a hectic week. Home alone and stuff… and just KABOOM!" a fellow Norwegian man, Øystein Lunde Ingvaldsen, exclaimed on Facebook, while posting another video of the spectacular display.

    Later, however, the police effectively put all conspiracy theorists to shame by explaining that the light display was in fact a science rocket launch from the Andøya Space Center in northern Norway.

    The twin rockets were part of AZURE (Auroral Zone Upwelling Rocket Experiment), a NASA-funded experiment to learn about the flow of particles in the ionosphere.

    Aurorae, sometimes referred to as polar lights, are a natural light display in the Earth's sky, predominantly seen in the high-latitude regions.

    According to NASA, the AZURE rockets measured the atmospheric density and temperature, as well as deploying tracers such as trimethylaluminum and a mixture of barium and strontium — a combination that ionises when exposed to sunlight.

    "These mixtures create colourful clouds that allow researchers to track the flow of neutral and charged particles, respectively", NASA explained.

    ​This is only the first of eight rocket missions to be launched in Norway over the next two years. The next launch is therefore unlikely to catch locals unawares, which doesn't make it any less of a spectacular sight.

    Related:

    'Glitch in the Matrix?' 'Ghost Island' Out of Nowhere Baffles Finns (PHOTO)
    Tags:
    Beyond Politics, glowing lights, aurora borealis, NASA, Scandinavia, Norway
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 30 March - 5 April
    This Week in Pictures: 30 March - 5 April
    Holy (No) Guacamole?!
    Holy (No) Guacamole?!
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse