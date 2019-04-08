Register
18:46 GMT +308 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    YouTube logo

    Youtube's Golden Age Over? Milestones of World's Major Video Sharing Service

    CC0
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 30

    Some content creators feel like they are being pushed away from YouTube because of what they describe as its tough censorship policy, which demonetises their videos and leaves no point for them to keep working on the platform.

    On 5 April, The Verge penned a piece titled 'The Golden Age of YouTube Is Over'. It pictures a sinister picture of how YouTube is gradually turning away from homegrown creators toward more mainstream entertainers, like late-night shows or musicians, who have the resources to grind out more content.

    One of the key assumptions is that endemic creators have suffered from the changes in YouTube's moderation policy, which restricts advertising on videos that the platform deems problematic (such as graphic or offensive, for instance).

    PewDiePie
    CC0
    'Flat-Out Lies': PewDiePie Roasts Petition to Ban Him on YouTube for 'White Supremacist' Content

    In trying to keep up with growing streaming services, such as Netflix and Hulu, YouTube is believed to be morphing into, so to say, a television of the 21st century. While many still remember the classic wacky videos from ‘auld lang syne', like Charlie Bit My Finger or Numa Numa, we invite you to take a look at the 'mosts' of all time and see if the mainstream trend has indeed taken over the platform.

    Most Subscribed Channels

    This title has been the subject of stiff competition between Indian music label T-Series and Swedish vlogger PewDiePie. The latter currently holds the YouTube crown with north of 93.5 million subscribers, while the Bollywood giant is nearly 400,000 behind. The neck-to-neck race between the two massive channels is widely seen as a battle between independent content creators and ‘corporate machines', and Pewds is not ready to give up yet.

    The other top contenders are DIY channel 5 Minute Crafts (53 million subscribers), Brazilian short film portal KondZilla (48mn) and the Sony Entertainment Television (SET) India channel, with 45 billion subscribers.

    Highest-Paid YouTubers

    This ranking is based on Forbes estimates, which analysed channels' earnings between June 2017 and June 2018. As per the report, the top three includes children's channel Ryan ToysReview with $22 million, Logan Paul's younger brother Jake ($21.5m), and trick shot channel Dude Perfect.

    READ MORE: YouTuber KSI Boasts of Becoming 'Rich as Hell' After Bout With Logan Paul

    Other deep-pocketed YouTube personalities include Minecraft streamer Daniel 'DanTDM' Middleton ($18.5m), make-up artist Jefree Star ($18 million), American gamer Mark 'Markiplier' Fischbach ($17.5m), Canadian gamer Evan 'VanossGaming' Fong ($17m), Irish entertainer Sean 'Jacksepticeye' McLoughlin ($16m), PewDiePie ($15.5m), and vlogger Logan Paul ($14.5m).

    Most Viewed Videos

    Child abuse?
    CC BY 2.0 / The People Speak! / Child abuse?
    American Woman Tortured Adopted Children for Likes on YouTube - Reports

    The top 10 most-watched videos of all time are all music clips, with the only exception being Russian cartoon Masha and the Bear. The most popular YouTube video with an eye-popping 6.1 billion views is Despacito, a catchy 2017 pop song by Luis Fonsi featuring Daddy Yankee. Second is Ed Sheeran's hit song Shape of You (4.1bn), followed by hip hop track See You Again by Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth (4.07bn).

    Most Liked Videos

    It is hardly surprising that this category features the most watched videos, which are placed in the same order: Despacito is first with a staggering 32 million likes, then come See You Again (23 million thumbs-up) and Shape of You (19 million). All of the other videos in the top ten are, in descending order, Gangnam Style by Psy, Faded by Alan Walker, Hello by Adele, Girls Like You By Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B, Uptown Funk by Mark Ronson feat. Bruno Mars, Mi Gente by J Balvin feat. Willy William, and Alone by Marshmello.

    Most Disliked Videos

    The title of the most hated video ever is bestowed upon YouTube Rewind 2018, an annual recap of trends that defined the site last year. Published as recently as December, it accumulated 15 million thumbs-down, which account for over 83 per cent of the like-to-dislike ratio.

    READ MORE: Is it ‘Far Too Convenient' to Blame Influencers & YouTubers for Society's Ills?

    One of the problems with this one was that YouTube's biggest stars, like PewDiePie or the famous and infamous Logan Paul were omitted; plenty of people considered Rewind 2018 to be the platform's attempt to appeal to advertisers while leaving out the figures who made it what we know it to be.

    It surpassed the 2010 song Baby by Justin Bieber (10 million thumbs-down), Jake Paul's comedy hip-hop song It's Everyday Bro (4.2 million) PewDiePie's clip titled 'Can this video get 1 million dislikes?' (it far outnumbered the target and hit over 4 million dislikes) and the much-vaunted Despacito (3.9 million).

    Related:

    PewDiePie Roasts Petition to Ban Him on YouTube for 'White Supremacist' Content
    Fans Strike Back at Petition to Ban 'White Supremacist' PewDiePie From YouTube
    YouTube Slaps Further Restrictions on Tommy Robinson's Profile Amid Policy Fix
    PewDiePie Admits LOSS of YouTube Crown to India’s T-Series
    'Pretty Crazy': Youtube Star PewDiePie REVEALS How Much Money He Earns
    Tags:
    Beyond Politics, content, advertising, censorship, T-Series, YouTube, Logan Paul, PewDiePie
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 30 March - 5 April
    This Week in Pictures: 30 March - 5 April
    Holy (No) Guacamole?!
    Holy (No) Guacamole?!
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse