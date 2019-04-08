Register
17:12 GMT +308 April 2019
    South Korean boy band BTS performs during the KCON 2016, at the Bercy Arena, in Paris, Thursday, June 2, 2016

    Fans in Awe as Korean Boy Band BTS Drop Teaser for Collaboration With Halsey

    © AP Photo / Thibault Camus
    The hype train is running at full steam as millions of fans are waiting for the release of K-Pop superstars BTS's new record.

    South Korean boy band BTS blew fans away with a teaser for their upcoming video just four days ahead of the highly anticipated release of their seventh studio album.

    61st Grammy Awards - Arrivals - Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 10, 2019 - BTS
    © REUTERS / Lucy Nicholson
    K-Pop Band BTS’s Account #1 on Twitter With Most Interactions, Beating Trump’s, Ariana Grande's - Reports

    The 46-second teaser features American electropop sensation Halsey and sees her finishing her shift at a ticket booth. As she walks away, she stops and takes a look at the seven-piece pink-clad band, all of which fit on a sofa in the middle of the street.

    The video ends with BTS standing with their backs to the camera under a neon sign reading "Love". The song is titled ‘Boy With Luv' and references their 2014 track "Boy In Luv"; it is set to feature on the band's new album, Map of the Soul: Persona, which will come out on Friday, 12 April.

    BTS and Halsey's collaboration came as a huge surprise to their fandom, which numbers in the tens of millions (they prefer to call themselves an army), and they inundated social media with quite a number of wholesome messages.

    The record is going to become the septet's first since the release of their three-year Love Yourself trilogy, which wrapped up with the final part, Love Yourself: Answer.

    The latter debuted at number one on the US Billboard 200, moving on to become the first Korean album to score a gold certification. It also topped charts in South Korea, Canada and Japan.

    The hugely popular band will make their Saturday Night Live debut on Saturday, the day following the release of Map of the Soul: Persona, appearing there as musical guests. BTS are also set to perform two sold-out shows at the Wembley Stadium in June. They had to add another date after the first one sold out in just 90 minutes.

