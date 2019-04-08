Blonde Bombshell Spends Thousands of Dollars on Tattoos, Body Mods (PHOTOS)

The determined blonde did not stick with just tattooing her skin, but also resorted to more extreme body modifications, including eyeball inking and tongue splitting.

Amber Luke, a 24-year old dedicated tattoo enthusiast from Australia, ended up spending over $10,000 in her quest to express herself via inking and body modification, the Daily Star reports.

According to the newspaper, the self-styled "Blue Eyes White Dragon" and "infamous lunatic" (as Amber describes herself on her own Instagram page) did not limit herself to the relatively ordinary tattoos but also acquired some more extreme body modifications, such as getting her eyeballs inked and undergoing a tongue splitting procedure.

As Amber explained, she started getting inked about 10 years ago; since then she been tattooed over 100 times.

"Back when I was 14, I didn't know who I was or what I wanted from life. I was catatonic and couldn't see what was best for me. I was naïve", she explained.

"But I now have a backbone and I can stand up for what I believe in. I also have the confidence to look how ever I want too. It wasn't until I turned 16, I was finally able to find an outlet that released all my negative energy", Amber added.