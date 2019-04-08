Israeli Election Advertisement Appears on Pornhub - Reports

Recently, a campaign promotion for the 2019 Knesset elections appeared on pornhub.com, according to the Israeli newspaper Haaretz.
"This is an advertisement that we have not seen until now," Haaretz reported. "To this day, the pornographic arena was the only arena in which we did not see any political publications. It turns out that even this last refuge from politics was taken from the citizens of Israel."
According to the newspaper, the link on the ad transfers the user to a website called www.dofkimhazak.com, a domain that was purchased in the US and registered privately.
It is not possible to identify who is behind it, the newspaper stresses.
