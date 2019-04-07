'I'm a Hugger, I'm a Kisser': SNL Mocks Biden's Alleged 'Extra Touching'

The SNL sketch follows allegations voiced by at least seven women; according to them, Former Vice President Joe Biden made them uncomfortable with "extra touching", including hugs.

Saturday Night Live surprised viewers with a performance that mocked former Vice President Joe Biden and the apparent additional physical contact he makes with some people, for example, when greeting them.

Biden's role was played by former SNL cast member Jason Sudeikis.

"I'm a hugger, I'm a kisser and a little bit of a sniffer. But the last thing I want to do is offend anyone," Sudeikis's Biden said in the sketch.