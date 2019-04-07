Twitter Explodes After ‘Trump’ Yarmulkes Appear at Republican Jewish Coalition

On Saturday, 6 April, US President Donald Trump spoke at the annual meeting of the Republican Jewish Coalition, held in Las Vegas.

In his speech, Donald Trump stressed that relations between America and Israel had never been as good as they are today.

Before the US president's appearance, people gathered for the event, carrying signs reading "We are Jews for Trump" and "Trump" written in Hebrew.

Many of men and several women wore red yarmulkes with "Trump" emblazoned in white that were distributed at the event.

The Trump administration was recently condemned by the Arab League and the United Nations for recognising the Golan Heights as part of Israel.

Steven Portnoy

@stevenportnoy Many folks here in the ballroom of the Venetian are wearing these Trump yarmulkes, also emblazoned with the logo of the Republican Jewish Coalition. The president is scheduled to speak here in just over an hour. pic.twitter.com/Tt1usmotE4 — いーわけ (@dobnoic2) April 6, 2019

​That caused a lot of different comments and jokes among internet users.

Do these Trump yarmulkes come with the Trump hair attached? Serious question. — CK (@cmkinmia) April 7, 2019​

I don’t know much about yarmulkes, but I know they probably shouldn’t say “Trump” on it. Let’s remember who really comes first. #JesusIsLord — Steppes of Faith (@SteppesF) April 7, 2019

​It seems that others didn't like the idea of yarmulkes with "Trump" written on them.

If its allowed to have ‘Trump’ on yarmulkes, can corporations have advertisements on them too?? https://t.co/L0obcPtdb6 — Juha Keskinen (@MacFinn44) April 7, 2019​